Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:18 AM

419 Apartments for rent in District Heights, MD with balcony

Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Suitland-Silver Hill
40 Units Available
The Avanti
6501 Hil Mar Dr, District Heights, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,162
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,462
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,637
1215 sqft
Newly renovated apartment homes that overlook a creek. The apartment community features a pool, a gym and playgrounds. Easy access to Interstate 495, and close to Richie Station, MGM and the Boulevard Capital Centre.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated May 14 at 02:24pm
4 Units Available
Walker Mill Apartments
1296 Rochell Ave, District Heights, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
973 sqft
Newly renovated, the apartments have received a thorough upgrade, including spacious kitchens, wall-to-wall carpeting and gas ranges. The pet-friendly community has a pool, on-site laundry and a playground for residents.
Results within 1 mile of District Heights
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
Suitland-Silver Hill
2 Units Available
Verona at District
5042 Silver Hill Ct, Suitland, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,163
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,333
910 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Verona at District Heights, a community of apartments in Suitland, MD, is just a short drive from Washington, D.C. Located a short distance from the Suitland Metro.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:35am
Suitland-Silver Hill
4 Units Available
Avenue Apartments
6311 Pennsylvania Ave, Forestville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,186
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,332
851 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to Highway 4 and yards from Great Eastern Shopping Center. Open-plan apartments with patio or balcony, hardwood floors and a fully equipped kitchen. Community includes a pool, a playground and a gym.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Woods at Addison
6500 Ronald Rd, Walker Mill, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
937 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious floorplans with private patios, walk-in closets, and well-equipped kitchens. Minutes away from the National Harbor and Capital Beltway. Residents have access to a sparkling pool and on-site laundry. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
Courts at Walker Mill
6936 Walker Mill Rd, Capitol Heights, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
784 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
943 sqft
Courts at Walker Mill are humble apartments with a respectable grounds and an Olympic-sized pool. There is a playground for children, and the studio-esque style apartments have a large feel.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 01:11am
2 Units Available
Dunhill South Apartments
5815 Marlboro Pike, Forestville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,230
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy quality living at Dunhill South Apartments. Dunhill South Apartments offers modern, spacious, charming living.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
5 Units Available
Parkland Square
2100 County Rd, Walker Mill, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,295
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
850 sqft
We know what you want in a home. We Have It! A Well-Maintained Apartment With Lots Of Room.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated April 28 at 09:00pm
4 Units Available
The District at Forestville
2723 Lorring Dr, Forestville, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1010 sqft
Great location and luxury accommodations. This suburban paradise is close to Washington, D.C. city attractions, parks and Six Flags resort. Pet-friendly, recently renovated apartments feature patio/balcony, appliances and air conditioning. Pool and clubhouse.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Suitland-Silver Hill
1 Unit Available
6310 HIL MAR DR #9-9
6310 Hil-Mar Drive, Suitland, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
Amazing opportunity to rent this 3 bed 1 bath unit in Westwood Park! 2nd level secure entry location with an above ground balcony, pet friendly building! Open living and dining room layout with beautiful hardwood floors access to the balcony.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
7149 DONNELL PLACE
7149 Donnell Place, Forestville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,175
659 sqft
One bedroom condo with large patio. ceiling fan, new vinyl flooring and freshly painted. Close to major routes, shopping and public transportation. Ready for immediate occupancy. Community pool and playgrounds. Vouchers welcome.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
6731 MILLTOWN COURT
6731 Milltown Court, Walker Mill, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1045 sqft
ONE LEVEL Living at it's Best!!! Private entrance, Fresh paint and carpet, Large two bedrooms, one bath, open floor plan condo with separate dining and living rooms, large eat in kitchen , sliding patio doors to deck area that backs to trees.

1 of 10

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
2922 FOREST RUN DRIVE
2922 Forest Run Drive, Forestville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1334 sqft
Move-In Ready! This End Unit Townhome with a garage features three freshly painted levels with hardwood on the main level and carpet upstairs and in the basement living areas.
Results within 5 miles of District Heights
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Suitland-Silver Hill
14 Units Available
Capital Crossing
3930 Suitland Rd, Suitland, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,188
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,342
840 sqft
Recently renovated apartments stand out for their spacious floor plans, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Located in the city center with fast access to Washington, D.C. and Fairfax Village.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
77 Units Available
The Villages at Morgan Metro
8251 Ridgefield Blvd, Landover, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,910
1276 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,415
1416 sqft
Home can be as relaxing as a walk in the park at The Villages at Morgan Metro. Spectacular and spacious garden and townhomes sit nestled in the lush beauty of more than 180 acres of greenery, trails and outdoor living.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Cheverly
11 Units Available
Cheverly Station Apartments
6501 Landover Rd, Cheverly, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,199
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,296
894 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1100 sqft
The perfect apartment is waiting for you! At Cheverly Station you will enjoy a great location only minutes from Rte. 50, Baltimore-Washington Parkway and I-495 allowing you to get anywhere in the Washington metro area quickly.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Suitland-Silver Hill
5 Units Available
Park Greene
2641 Shadyside Ave, Suitland, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,425
552 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located in Suitland, MD near the Suitland Metro. Luxury units feature in-unit laundry, dishwasher, oversized closets and hardwood floors. Tenants have access to pool, parking, playground and more.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
6 Units Available
Tribeca at Camp Springs
4701 Old Soper Rd, Camp Springs, MD
1 Bedroom
$2,123
1018 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,066
1308 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,535
1625 sqft
A modern, upscale community. Community amenities include a pool, clubroom, business center, putting green and play area. Each home features granite countertops, custom cabinetry, large kitchens and high ceilings. Pets allowed.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
3 Units Available
Admiral Place
4400 Rena Rd, Suitland, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
835 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
973 sqft
Cable-ready modern apartments with every convenience available. Large apartments with central air and heat, ceiling fans, and big walk-in closets. Picnic area, park-like grounds and pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
24 Units Available
Century Summerfield @ Morgan Metro
8100 Gibbs Way, Landover, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,485
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,754
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,318
1548 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom units with jaw-dropping details like 9-foot ceilings, granite counters, fireplaces, impressive patio vistas and built-in bookshelves. Enjoy clubhouse with gym, pool and internet cafe. Grill on site.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:10am
Coral Hills
3 Units Available
Fox Club
1935 Brooks Dr, Capitol Heights, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,336
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,522
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,006
1043 sqft
A well-maintained, reserved complex, Fox Club has 24-hour maintenance, an alarm system and on-site laundry. There is a pool on the grounds and each apartment has a patio. The kitchens include a garbage disposal.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
17 Units Available
Lexington Court
5284 Marlboro Pike Suite 303, Capitol Heights, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,210
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
771 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,652
950 sqft
Residents enjoy units with ceiling fan, 2-inch blinds, and garbage disposal. Community includes coffee cafe, dog park, and ample visitor parking. Excellent location for commuters, close to major interstates.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
24 Units Available
Aspire Apollo
4451 Telfair Blvd, Camp Springs, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,659
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,039
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,598
1437 sqft
A U-shaped, four-story mega-complex, every Aspire apartment overlooks the pool in the center of the grounds. Complete with a clubhouse, coffee-bar and game room. Apartments come with hardwood floors and granite counters in the kitchens.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
Benning
2 Units Available
Fort Chaplin Park
4212 E Capitol St NE, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,288
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome To Fort Chaplin Park!! Experience quality living at a reasonable price! Fort Chaplin Park combines affordability with its great location and easy access to downtown and I-395.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in District Heights, MD

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for District Heights renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

