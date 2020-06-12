/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:29 PM
270 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in District Heights, MD
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Suitland-Silver Hill
45 Units Available
The Avanti
6501 Hil Mar Dr, District Heights, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,637
1215 sqft
Newly renovated apartment homes that overlook a creek. The apartment community features a pool, a gym and playgrounds. Easy access to Interstate 495, and close to Richie Station, MGM and the Boulevard Capital Centre.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated May 14 at 02:24pm
4 Units Available
Walker Mill Apartments
1296 Rochell Ave, District Heights, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
973 sqft
Newly renovated, the apartments have received a thorough upgrade, including spacious kitchens, wall-to-wall carpeting and gas ranges. The pet-friendly community has a pool, on-site laundry and a playground for residents.
Results within 1 mile of District Heights
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
7 Units Available
Courts at Walker Mill
6936 Walker Mill Rd, Capitol Heights, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
943 sqft
Courts at Walker Mill are humble apartments with a respectable grounds and an Olympic-sized pool. There is a playground for children, and the studio-esque style apartments have a large feel.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
1749 ADDISON ROAD S
1749 Addison Road South, Walker Mill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1129 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom Condo in quiet neighborhood. Open floor plan.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
2001 COUNTY ROAD
2001 County Road, Walker Mill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1100 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 bath, near Suitland Metro station, and Addison Metro station. Freshly painted, updated Kitchen and Bathrooms, spacious bedrooms, and living area, huge yard. Washer and dryer hookup, move in ready.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Suitland-Silver Hill
1 Unit Available
6310 HIL MAR DR #9-9
6310 Hil-Mar Drive, Suitland, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
Amazing opportunity to rent this 3 bed 1 bath unit in Westwood Park! 2nd level secure entry location with an above ground balcony, pet friendly building! Open living and dining room layout with beautiful hardwood floors access to the balcony.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
7105 CROSS ST
7105 Cross Street, Forestville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1932 sqft
This 3 level townhome is located in an ideal location by major highways, shoppong, schools and resturants.
1 of 10
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
2922 FOREST RUN DRIVE
2922 Forest Run Drive, Forestville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1334 sqft
Move-In Ready! This End Unit Townhome with a garage features three freshly painted levels with hardwood on the main level and carpet upstairs and in the basement living areas.
Results within 5 miles of District Heights
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
13 Units Available
Tapestry Largo Station
9300 Lottsford Rd, Largo, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,496
1417 sqft
Luxurious, pet-friendly units with in-unit laundry and patio/balcony offer proximity to the Metro. Enjoy the yoga studio, fitness center, lush courtyards, and community hub. Minutes from Redskin Stadium. Plenty of shopping nearby.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
89 Units Available
The Villages at Morgan Metro
8251 Ridgefield Blvd, Landover, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,910
1276 sqft
Home can be as relaxing as a walk in the park at The Villages at Morgan Metro. Spectacular and spacious garden and townhomes sit nestled in the lush beauty of more than 180 acres of greenery, trails and outdoor living.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Cheverly
10 Units Available
Cheverly Station Apartments
6501 Landover Rd, Cheverly, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1100 sqft
The perfect apartment is waiting for you! At Cheverly Station you will enjoy a great location only minutes from Rte. 50, Baltimore-Washington Parkway and I-495 allowing you to get anywhere in the Washington metro area quickly.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
Temple Hills
17 Units Available
Heather Hill
5837 Fisher Rd, Temple Hills, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1176 sqft
Recently upgraded apartments that feature private fireplace, patio and in-unit laundry. The pet-friendly community is located a short distance away from I-495 and the National Harbor.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
Suitland-Silver Hill
50 Units Available
Andrews Ridge
5635 Regency Park Ct, Suitland, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,524
1249 sqft
A newly renovated community with upgraded kitchens and impressive baths. It is located a short drive away from the metro station for easy commuting in and out of the area.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:29pm
Coral Hills
3 Units Available
Fox Club
1935 Brooks Dr, Capitol Heights, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,002
1043 sqft
A well-maintained, reserved complex, Fox Club has 24-hour maintenance, an alarm system and on-site laundry. There is a pool on the grounds and each apartment has a patio. The kitchens include a garbage disposal.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
7 Units Available
Tribeca at Camp Springs
4701 Old Soper Rd, Camp Springs, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,535
1625 sqft
A modern, upscale community. Community amenities include a pool, clubroom, business center, putting green and play area. Each home features granite countertops, custom cabinetry, large kitchens and high ceilings. Pets allowed.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
9 Units Available
Camden Largo Town Center
9701 Summit Cir, Lake Arbor, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,169
1277 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments located close to some of D.C.'s biggest attractions. All units come with water, cable and internet. In-unit laundry, fireplace, dishwasher and giant walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:11pm
27 Units Available
Allentown Apartments
5215 Morris Avenue, Suite 5, Camp Springs, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1308 sqft
At Donaldson, the well-being of our residents, team members, clients, and vendor partners is our top priority. We know you depend on us, and we are committed to being here for you.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:40am
18 Units Available
The Courts of Camp Springs
5327 Carswell Ave, Camp Springs, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
996 sqft
Convenient location across from Andrews Air Force Base on the green and blue Metro lines. Controlled access community with pool, playground and basketball court. Walk-in closets and separate dining rooms.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Suitland-Silver Hill
14 Units Available
Capital Crossing
3930 Suitland Rd, Suitland, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,671
1080 sqft
Recently renovated apartments stand out for their spacious floor plans, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Located in the city center with fast access to Washington, D.C. and Fairfax Village.
Verified
1 of 57
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
$
Suitland-Silver Hill
27 Units Available
Verona at Silver Hill
3506 Silver Park Dr, Silver Hill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,834
1108 sqft
Just 15 minutes from the downtown area and I-495. Recently renovated homes with large floor plans, in-unit washers and dryers, and a large pool with a sundeck. Updated amenities and modern kitchens.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 09:37pm
24 Units Available
Aspire Apollo
4451 Telfair Blvd, Camp Springs, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,598
1437 sqft
A U-shaped, four-story mega-complex, every Aspire apartment overlooks the pool in the center of the grounds. Complete with a clubhouse, coffee-bar and game room. Apartments come with hardwood floors and granite counters in the kitchens.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
24 Units Available
Century Summerfield @ Morgan Metro
8100 Gibbs Way, Landover, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,318
1548 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom units with jaw-dropping details like 9-foot ceilings, granite counters, fireplaces, impressive patio vistas and built-in bookshelves. Enjoy clubhouse with gym, pool and internet cafe. Grill on site.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
$
18 Units Available
Lexington Court
5284 Marlboro Pike Suite 303, Capitol Heights, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,652
950 sqft
Residents enjoy units with ceiling fan, 2-inch blinds, and garbage disposal. Community includes coffee cafe, dog park, and ample visitor parking. Excellent location for commuters, close to major interstates.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Hillcrest - Fairfax Village
1 Unit Available
2201 31ST PLACE SE
2201 31st Place Southeast, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath Colonial SFH in the Hill Crest neighborhood. The home features hardwood floors, wood-burning fireplace, granite countertops, porch, updated bathroom, and washer/dryer in unit. Rent includes All utilities.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MD
Hyattsville, MDSevern, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VALanham, MDLake Arbor, MDMarlboro Village, MDMarlton, MDCheverly, MDPeppermill Village, MD