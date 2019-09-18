15914 CHIEFTAIN AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Luxury awaits you in this beautiful end-of-group townhouse within 10 minute walk of Shady Grove Metro. House features upgrades such as hardwood floors, custom crown molding & custom trayed ceiling design, rooftop deck with two-sided fireplace. Large kitchen with granite counter, designer backsplash, stainless steel appliances and island seating. Walk-in pantry for additional storage. Top floor master suite with 10 by 13 walk-in closet, wet bar and double vanity. 2 car garage. A MUST SEE!