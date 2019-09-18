All apartments in Derwood
Find more places like 15914 CHIEFTAIN AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Derwood, MD
/
15914 CHIEFTAIN AVENUE
Last updated September 18 2019 at 7:54 PM

15914 CHIEFTAIN AVENUE

15914 Chieftain Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

15914 Chieftain Avenue, Derwood, MD 20855

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Luxury awaits you in this beautiful end-of-group townhouse within 10 minute walk of Shady Grove Metro. House features upgrades such as hardwood floors, custom crown molding & custom trayed ceiling design, rooftop deck with two-sided fireplace. Large kitchen with granite counter, designer backsplash, stainless steel appliances and island seating. Walk-in pantry for additional storage. Top floor master suite with 10 by 13 walk-in closet, wet bar and double vanity. 2 car garage. A MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15914 CHIEFTAIN AVENUE have any available units?
15914 CHIEFTAIN AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Derwood, MD.
What amenities does 15914 CHIEFTAIN AVENUE have?
Some of 15914 CHIEFTAIN AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15914 CHIEFTAIN AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
15914 CHIEFTAIN AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15914 CHIEFTAIN AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 15914 CHIEFTAIN AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Derwood.
Does 15914 CHIEFTAIN AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 15914 CHIEFTAIN AVENUE offers parking.
Does 15914 CHIEFTAIN AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15914 CHIEFTAIN AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15914 CHIEFTAIN AVENUE have a pool?
No, 15914 CHIEFTAIN AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 15914 CHIEFTAIN AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 15914 CHIEFTAIN AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 15914 CHIEFTAIN AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 15914 CHIEFTAIN AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15914 CHIEFTAIN AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 15914 CHIEFTAIN AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Anne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MD
Fairfax, VALaurel, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDRedland, MDAspen Hill, MDOlney, MDTravilah, MDMontgomery Village, MDNorth Potomac, MD
Potomac, MDLeisure World, MDGlenmont, MDNorth Kensington, MDGreat Falls, VACloverly, MDClarksburg, MDColesville, MDKemp Mill, MDDamascus, MDMcLean, VAChevy Chase, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia