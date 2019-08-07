780 LANCERS TRAIL

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage hot tub

Enchanted wooded setting graces this 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath Cedar Contemporary with 3 car garage. Living room complete with stacked stone fireplace, vaulted ceilings and an abundance of natural light. Gleaming floors that flow throughout the main floor ! Kitchen complete with updated ample cabinet space, deep sink ,recessed lighting, breakfast bar. Center Island with Induction cooktop, granite counter tops. Kitchen also offers additional table space or sitting area for guests. Dining area with walls of glass offer serene wooded setting. Step down to the family room with additional brick & hearth fireplace, access to side yard.Bonus room to enjoy that game of pool (pool table included) or enter the deck with use of patio furniture and grill. Main floor laundry room w/stacked washer & dryer, storage & access the 3 car garage. Beautiful hardwood staircase to 2nd floor that over looks foyer & living room. Continue to the Master Bedroom with slider to balcony, great closet space, ceiling fan. Master bath with double sink, separate shower, step over to your private oversized jetted tub, skylights to view the stars. Master bath offers a separate hot water heater. 3 additional nice size bedrooms & full bath. All bedrooms have walk in closets, ceiling fans. Home offers lovely views, circle driveway and private paved road. Easy commute to Rt 97, 32,50. Short drive to Annapolis for shopping, entertainment & dining.