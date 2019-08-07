All apartments in Crownsville
Last updated August 7 2019 at 11:46 AM

780 LANCERS TRAIL

780 Lancers Trail · No Longer Available
Location

780 Lancers Trail, Crownsville, MD 21032

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Enchanted wooded setting graces this 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath Cedar Contemporary with 3 car garage. Living room complete with stacked stone fireplace, vaulted ceilings and an abundance of natural light. Gleaming floors that flow throughout the main floor ! Kitchen complete with updated ample cabinet space, deep sink ,recessed lighting, breakfast bar. Center Island with Induction cooktop, granite counter tops. Kitchen also offers additional table space or sitting area for guests. Dining area with walls of glass offer serene wooded setting. Step down to the family room with additional brick & hearth fireplace, access to side yard.Bonus room to enjoy that game of pool (pool table included) or enter the deck with use of patio furniture and grill. Main floor laundry room w/stacked washer & dryer, storage & access the 3 car garage. Beautiful hardwood staircase to 2nd floor that over looks foyer & living room. Continue to the Master Bedroom with slider to balcony, great closet space, ceiling fan. Master bath with double sink, separate shower, step over to your private oversized jetted tub, skylights to view the stars. Master bath offers a separate hot water heater. 3 additional nice size bedrooms & full bath. All bedrooms have walk in closets, ceiling fans. Home offers lovely views, circle driveway and private paved road. Easy commute to Rt 97, 32,50. Short drive to Annapolis for shopping, entertainment & dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 780 LANCERS TRAIL have any available units?
780 LANCERS TRAIL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crownsville, MD.
What amenities does 780 LANCERS TRAIL have?
Some of 780 LANCERS TRAIL's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 780 LANCERS TRAIL currently offering any rent specials?
780 LANCERS TRAIL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 780 LANCERS TRAIL pet-friendly?
No, 780 LANCERS TRAIL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crownsville.
Does 780 LANCERS TRAIL offer parking?
Yes, 780 LANCERS TRAIL offers parking.
Does 780 LANCERS TRAIL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 780 LANCERS TRAIL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 780 LANCERS TRAIL have a pool?
Yes, 780 LANCERS TRAIL has a pool.
Does 780 LANCERS TRAIL have accessible units?
No, 780 LANCERS TRAIL does not have accessible units.
Does 780 LANCERS TRAIL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 780 LANCERS TRAIL has units with dishwashers.
Does 780 LANCERS TRAIL have units with air conditioning?
No, 780 LANCERS TRAIL does not have units with air conditioning.
