All apartments in Croom
Find more places like 12528 PLANTATION DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Croom, MD
/
12528 PLANTATION DRIVE
Last updated June 6 2020 at 3:37 PM

12528 PLANTATION DRIVE

12528 Plantation Drive · (703) 891-9022
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

12528 Plantation Drive, Croom, MD 20613

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
Well maintained 2 bedroom / 1 bathroom ranch home, built circa 1955, in very quiet setting, just 15 minutes to Andrews! The home is co-located on a very private 12 acre lot along with the original 1912 farmhouse. The lot is unique with a lot of privacy, and is tucked into the quiet community/development of "McMansions" called North Keys Estates with great roads for walking, jogging, and riding bikes. The lot is buffered all around by woods with the exception of just one direction, which overlooks a historic preservation lot containing 2 barns. House was occupied by a master carpenter for many years who built the large backyard deck, front porch, and screen porch. Relax and catch some rays on the deck, do some barbecuing, or fall asleep to the gentle breezes in the screen porch. Gorgeous hardwood floors in living room and bedrooms. Home is already wired for Comcast High Speed Internet. There is one Cable TV outlet in the living room, and one Cable TV outlet in each bedroom. Please note: FIOS is not an option. The driveway is partially paved and part stone and is shared with the tenants in the 1912 farmhouse. Plenty of parking. Renter is responsible for their own snow removal. There's a dedicated 8 x 16 foot Storage Shed for additional storage that has a ramp, built-in shelves, lights and outlets. Much of the interior of the home was essentially gutted and rebuilt about 10 years ago - with new bathroom and kitchen. Details include crown molding and nice ceiling fans in each room. In addition, more recent updates include: - Some New Windows, New Back Door, New Screen Doors on Screen Porch and Deck just power washed and re-stained (June 2020) - Newer high efficiency washer and dryer (installed in Dec 2018) - Updated landscaping and tree trimming - Newer Over-the-Stove Microwave installed in kitchen - Paver walkway installed around front porch. - Highly energy efficient 5~ spray R-20 open cell foam insulation in crawl space, as well as new R-49 fiberglass blown insulation in attic to help keep the electric bill low. - Newer roof - High efficient Hot Water Heater - Electric Panel replaced and upgraded to 220 service. Heating - Each room has electric baseboard heaters installed. Water is from a local well on the property. There is no charge for water/sewer. Water pressure is good. The home has several window air conditioner units that are more than powerful enough to cool the house, when needed. The units are stored in the storage shed until needed. Due to the high efficiency insulation, the house usually stays pretty cool in the summer and fairly warm in the winter. Trash service is paid for by the landlord. Home is ideal for folks who work at Andrews AFB. Available 7/1. Home will only be available to be shown on weekends.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12528 PLANTATION DRIVE have any available units?
12528 PLANTATION DRIVE has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12528 PLANTATION DRIVE have?
Some of 12528 PLANTATION DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12528 PLANTATION DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
12528 PLANTATION DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12528 PLANTATION DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 12528 PLANTATION DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Croom.
Does 12528 PLANTATION DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 12528 PLANTATION DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 12528 PLANTATION DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12528 PLANTATION DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12528 PLANTATION DRIVE have a pool?
No, 12528 PLANTATION DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 12528 PLANTATION DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 12528 PLANTATION DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 12528 PLANTATION DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12528 PLANTATION DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12528 PLANTATION DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12528 PLANTATION DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 12528 PLANTATION DRIVE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDAnnapolis, MDWaldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MD
Hyattsville, MDSevern, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAClinton, MDWestphalia, MDBrock Hall, MDMarlton, MDMarlboro Village, MDForestville, MD
Walker Mill, MDDistrict Heights, MDCamp Springs, MDLargo, MDSuitland, MDKettering, MDCapitol Heights, MDSilver Hill, MDSummerfield, MDAccokeek, MDLake Arbor, MDCoral Hills, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Prince George's Community CollegeMarymount University
American University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity