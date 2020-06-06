12528 PLANTATION DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill internet access

Well maintained 2 bedroom / 1 bathroom ranch home, built circa 1955, in very quiet setting, just 15 minutes to Andrews! The home is co-located on a very private 12 acre lot along with the original 1912 farmhouse. The lot is unique with a lot of privacy, and is tucked into the quiet community/development of "McMansions" called North Keys Estates with great roads for walking, jogging, and riding bikes. The lot is buffered all around by woods with the exception of just one direction, which overlooks a historic preservation lot containing 2 barns. House was occupied by a master carpenter for many years who built the large backyard deck, front porch, and screen porch. Relax and catch some rays on the deck, do some barbecuing, or fall asleep to the gentle breezes in the screen porch. Gorgeous hardwood floors in living room and bedrooms. Home is already wired for Comcast High Speed Internet. There is one Cable TV outlet in the living room, and one Cable TV outlet in each bedroom. Please note: FIOS is not an option. The driveway is partially paved and part stone and is shared with the tenants in the 1912 farmhouse. Plenty of parking. Renter is responsible for their own snow removal. There's a dedicated 8 x 16 foot Storage Shed for additional storage that has a ramp, built-in shelves, lights and outlets. Much of the interior of the home was essentially gutted and rebuilt about 10 years ago - with new bathroom and kitchen. Details include crown molding and nice ceiling fans in each room. In addition, more recent updates include: - Some New Windows, New Back Door, New Screen Doors on Screen Porch and Deck just power washed and re-stained (June 2020) - Newer high efficiency washer and dryer (installed in Dec 2018) - Updated landscaping and tree trimming - Newer Over-the-Stove Microwave installed in kitchen - Paver walkway installed around front porch. - Highly energy efficient 5~ spray R-20 open cell foam insulation in crawl space, as well as new R-49 fiberglass blown insulation in attic to help keep the electric bill low. - Newer roof - High efficient Hot Water Heater - Electric Panel replaced and upgraded to 220 service. Heating - Each room has electric baseboard heaters installed. Water is from a local well on the property. There is no charge for water/sewer. Water pressure is good. The home has several window air conditioner units that are more than powerful enough to cool the house, when needed. The units are stored in the storage shed until needed. Due to the high efficiency insulation, the house usually stays pretty cool in the summer and fairly warm in the winter. Trash service is paid for by the landlord. Home is ideal for folks who work at Andrews AFB. Available 7/1. Home will only be available to be shown on weekends.