2670 WorrellCt

CROFTON. Walden Golf Course - Garage Townhouse, Bedroom Loft - Excellent Condition. - Walden Golf Course - Garage Townhouse for lease. 3BR/2FB/2HB, 2100sq ft. Open Concept main level, hardwood floors, kitchen with granite counter tops, living room with fireplace. Large rear deck and fenced in yard. 3 upstairs bedrooms with Spacious Master Retreat which features en-suite bathroom, walk in closet and bonus LOFT space. Finished lower level with half bathroom, laundry and storage.
Smaller pets will be considered case by case, with a $25.00 per month pet fee.
For more information, details or to request a showing please contact:
Ben Mueller
Innovative Properties
bmueller@innovprop.com
410-268-8400
