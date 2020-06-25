All apartments in Crofton
Find more places like 2670 WorrellCt.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Crofton, MD
/
2670 WorrellCt
Last updated May 9 2019 at 9:54 AM

2670 WorrellCt

2670 Worrell Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Crofton
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

2670 Worrell Ct, Crofton, MD 21114

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
CROFTON. Walden Golf Course - Garage Townhouse, Bedroom Loft - Excellent Condition. - Walden Golf Course - Garage Townhouse for lease. 3BR/2FB/2HB, 2100sq ft. Open Concept main level, hardwood floors, kitchen with granite counter tops, living room with fireplace. Large rear deck and fenced in yard. 3 upstairs bedrooms with Spacious Master Retreat which features en-suite bathroom, walk in closet and bonus LOFT space. Finished lower level with half bathroom, laundry and storage.

Smaller pets will be considered case by case, with a $25.00 per month pet fee.

For more information, details or to request a showing please contact:
Ben Mueller
Innovative Properties
bmueller@innovprop.com
410-268-8400

(RLNE4867069)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2670 WorrellCt have any available units?
2670 WorrellCt doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crofton, MD.
What amenities does 2670 WorrellCt have?
Some of 2670 WorrellCt's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2670 WorrellCt currently offering any rent specials?
2670 WorrellCt is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2670 WorrellCt pet-friendly?
Yes, 2670 WorrellCt is pet friendly.
Does 2670 WorrellCt offer parking?
Yes, 2670 WorrellCt offers parking.
Does 2670 WorrellCt have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2670 WorrellCt does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2670 WorrellCt have a pool?
No, 2670 WorrellCt does not have a pool.
Does 2670 WorrellCt have accessible units?
No, 2670 WorrellCt does not have accessible units.
Does 2670 WorrellCt have units with dishwashers?
No, 2670 WorrellCt does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2670 WorrellCt have units with air conditioning?
No, 2670 WorrellCt does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Point at Crofton
1623 Parkridge Cir
Crofton, MD 21114

Similar Pages

Crofton 1 BedroomsCrofton 2 Bedrooms
Crofton Apartments with BalconyCrofton Apartments with Parking
Crofton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MD
Wheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSouth Laurel, MDLochearn, MDAspen Hill, MDPasadena, MDMaryland City, MDArnold, MD
Forestville, MDNew Carrollton, MDWhite Oak, MDOlney, MDBeltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MDEast Riverdale, MDFairland, MDTemple Hills, MDWalker Mill, MDLargo, MDLinthicum, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityAnne Arundel Community College
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University