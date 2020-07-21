2620 WINDY OAK CT

Amenities
Dynamite 3 Story Garage Town Home backs to Golf Course and woods. you will feel like your in a tree house! inside, you will not be disappointed. This home does not look, feel or smell like a rental. It is lovely modern. Gorgeous!On Trend! White Kitchen, grey granite, soft paint colors, floors, white kitchen, stainless appliances, granite. handsome wood flooring , walk out basement, master bath soaking tub and seperate shower, high ceilings.You will be thrilled to get this one. Owner says "no smokers, please" Dynamite Rental Home better hurry! Sorry, NOT Sec 8 Approved