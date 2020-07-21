All apartments in Crofton
Last updated August 1 2019 at 11:57 PM

2620 WINDY OAK CT

2620 Windy Oak Court · No Longer Available
Location

2620 Windy Oak Court, Crofton, MD 21114

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Dynamite 3 Story Garage Town Home backs to Golf Course and woods. you will feel like your in a tree house! inside, you will not be disappointed. This home does not look, feel or smell like a rental. It is lovely modern. Gorgeous!On Trend! White Kitchen, grey granite, soft paint colors, floors, white kitchen, stainless appliances, granite. handsome wood flooring , walk out basement, master bath soaking tub and seperate shower, high ceilings.You will be thrilled to get this one. Owner says "no smokers, please" Dynamite Rental Home better hurry! Sorry, NOT Sec 8 Approved

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2620 WINDY OAK CT have any available units?
2620 WINDY OAK CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crofton, MD.
What amenities does 2620 WINDY OAK CT have?
Some of 2620 WINDY OAK CT's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2620 WINDY OAK CT currently offering any rent specials?
2620 WINDY OAK CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2620 WINDY OAK CT pet-friendly?
No, 2620 WINDY OAK CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crofton.
Does 2620 WINDY OAK CT offer parking?
Yes, 2620 WINDY OAK CT offers parking.
Does 2620 WINDY OAK CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2620 WINDY OAK CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2620 WINDY OAK CT have a pool?
No, 2620 WINDY OAK CT does not have a pool.
Does 2620 WINDY OAK CT have accessible units?
No, 2620 WINDY OAK CT does not have accessible units.
Does 2620 WINDY OAK CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2620 WINDY OAK CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 2620 WINDY OAK CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 2620 WINDY OAK CT does not have units with air conditioning.
