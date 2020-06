Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

**Currently Occupied** This spacious end unit town home has beautiful hardwood floors on main level, an eat-in renovated kitchen w/SS appliances & granite counters. The large deck has wooded view & stairs down to fenced yard. Family rm in L/L has a wood burning fireplace & tons of storage. Located between Annapolis & DC. Minutes to shopping & dining. Good credit only. $50/pp application fee. NO PETS. No vouchers. Available Nov 1st.