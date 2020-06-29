2520 AMBLING CIRCLE

Amenities

CROFTON, MD - Just minutes to NSA/Fort Meade and shopping, restaraunts and entertainment. Easy commute from here to Annapolis, Baltimore or DC. Three level townhome incudes finished recreation room on first level. Second level open concept living dining/combo with wood burning fireplace and sliders to deck overlooking golf course and spacious, open kitchen with room for dining. Third level has three bedrooms and two full baths. Rear yard has privacy fence. Absolutely NO PETS. Excellent condition.