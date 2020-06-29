All apartments in Crofton
2520 AMBLING CIRCLE
Last updated February 28 2020 at 3:02 AM

2520 AMBLING CIRCLE

2520 Ambling Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2520 Ambling Circle, Crofton, MD 21114

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
ceiling fan
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
CROFTON, MD - Just minutes to NSA/Fort Meade and shopping, restaraunts and entertainment. Easy commute from here to Annapolis, Baltimore or DC. Three level townhome incudes finished recreation room on first level. Second level open concept living dining/combo with wood burning fireplace and sliders to deck overlooking golf course and spacious, open kitchen with room for dining. Third level has three bedrooms and two full baths. Rear yard has privacy fence. Absolutely NO PETS. Excellent condition.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2520 AMBLING CIRCLE have any available units?
2520 AMBLING CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crofton, MD.
What amenities does 2520 AMBLING CIRCLE have?
Some of 2520 AMBLING CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2520 AMBLING CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
2520 AMBLING CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2520 AMBLING CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 2520 AMBLING CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crofton.
Does 2520 AMBLING CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 2520 AMBLING CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 2520 AMBLING CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2520 AMBLING CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2520 AMBLING CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 2520 AMBLING CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 2520 AMBLING CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 2520 AMBLING CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 2520 AMBLING CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2520 AMBLING CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2520 AMBLING CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2520 AMBLING CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
