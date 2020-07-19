2451 CHEYENNE DRIVE

Amenities

This fabulous 3 bedroom garage townhouse features a huge master suite with a super bath, its own private deck, lots of closet space, a vaulted ceiling with a ceiling fan. It offers so much living area including a formal living room, formal dining room, sun room, family room, gas fireplace, a gorgeous kitchen with a center island and hardwood flooring. It is so convenient for shopping, restaurants, and movies. It affords an easy commute to Ft. Meade, NSA, BWI, Annapolis, DC and Baltimore. Don't miss out on this beauty! *One Year Lease required*$35 application fee per each occupant 18 years old and over. *Background and Credit Check Required*$100 Maintenance Deductible*No Pets