All apartments in Crofton
Find more places like 2451 CHEYENNE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Crofton, MD
/
2451 CHEYENNE DRIVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2451 CHEYENNE DRIVE

2451 Cheyenne Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Crofton
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2451 Cheyenne Drive, Crofton, MD 21054

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
garage
This fabulous 3 bedroom garage townhouse features a huge master suite with a super bath, its own private deck, lots of closet space, a vaulted ceiling with a ceiling fan. It offers so much living area including a formal living room, formal dining room, sun room, family room, gas fireplace, a gorgeous kitchen with a center island and hardwood flooring. It is so convenient for shopping, restaurants, and movies. It affords an easy commute to Ft. Meade, NSA, BWI, Annapolis, DC and Baltimore. Don't miss out on this beauty! *One Year Lease required*$35 application fee per each occupant 18 years old and over. *Background and Credit Check Required*$100 Maintenance Deductible*No Pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2451 CHEYENNE DRIVE have any available units?
2451 CHEYENNE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crofton, MD.
What amenities does 2451 CHEYENNE DRIVE have?
Some of 2451 CHEYENNE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2451 CHEYENNE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2451 CHEYENNE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2451 CHEYENNE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2451 CHEYENNE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crofton.
Does 2451 CHEYENNE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2451 CHEYENNE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2451 CHEYENNE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2451 CHEYENNE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2451 CHEYENNE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2451 CHEYENNE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2451 CHEYENNE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2451 CHEYENNE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2451 CHEYENNE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2451 CHEYENNE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2451 CHEYENNE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2451 CHEYENNE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Point at Crofton
1623 Parkridge Cir
Crofton, MD 21114

Similar Pages

Crofton 1 BedroomsCrofton 2 Bedrooms
Crofton Apartments with ParkingCrofton Apartments with Pools
Crofton Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MD
Wheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDOxon Hill, MDSouth Laurel, MDAspen Hill, MDPasadena, MDMaryland City, MDFort Washington, MD
Arnold, MDForestville, MDNew Carrollton, MDWhite Oak, MDGlassmanor, MDOlney, MDBeltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MDEast Riverdale, MDLochearn, MDFairland, MDTemple Hills, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityAnne Arundel Community College
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University