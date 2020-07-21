2221 NOTELY LN

Amenities

Just Remodeled! New Kitchen with large island that can be used for dinning table, quartz counter-tops, recently updated bathrooms, new flooring throughout, new appliances, new windows and doors, fresh paint throughout, master suite with full bath and walk-in closet. Brand new hot water heater, AC only 2 years old. Water included in Condo Fee, paid by owner! Near major commuter routes to DC, Baltimore, and Annapolis. New Crofton High School Opening Fall 2020. Contact Champion Property Management to apply. Application fee of $50 per adult over the age of 18.