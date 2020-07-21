All apartments in Crofton
Last updated July 28 2019 at 11:47 AM

2221 NOTELY LN

2221 Notely Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2221 Notely Lane, Crofton, MD 21114

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
some paid utils
Just Remodeled! New Kitchen with large island that can be used for dinning table, quartz counter-tops, recently updated bathrooms, new flooring throughout, new appliances, new windows and doors, fresh paint throughout, master suite with full bath and walk-in closet. Brand new hot water heater, AC only 2 years old. Water included in Condo Fee, paid by owner! Near major commuter routes to DC, Baltimore, and Annapolis. New Crofton High School Opening Fall 2020. Contact Champion Property Management to apply. Application fee of $50 per adult over the age of 18.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2221 NOTELY LN have any available units?
2221 NOTELY LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crofton, MD.
What amenities does 2221 NOTELY LN have?
Some of 2221 NOTELY LN's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2221 NOTELY LN currently offering any rent specials?
2221 NOTELY LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2221 NOTELY LN pet-friendly?
No, 2221 NOTELY LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crofton.
Does 2221 NOTELY LN offer parking?
Yes, 2221 NOTELY LN offers parking.
Does 2221 NOTELY LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2221 NOTELY LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2221 NOTELY LN have a pool?
No, 2221 NOTELY LN does not have a pool.
Does 2221 NOTELY LN have accessible units?
No, 2221 NOTELY LN does not have accessible units.
Does 2221 NOTELY LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 2221 NOTELY LN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2221 NOTELY LN have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2221 NOTELY LN has units with air conditioning.
