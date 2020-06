2084 PAWLET DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool media room tennis court

CHARMING & CLEAN, 3 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATHS, NEUTRAL CARPET & PAINT. 9 FOOT HIGH CEILINGS ON MAIN AND LOWER LEVELS. BIG KITCHEN. WITH CERAMIC TILE FLOORS, GRANITE COUNTERS, KITCHEN ISLAND, SPACE FOR TABLE. NICE DECK BEYOND NEW SLIDER DOOR OFF KITCHEN. MASTER BEDROOM WITH VAULTED CEILING, WALK-IN CLOSET AND MASTER BATH. FENCED YARD, BRICK PATIO. ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED, LAUNDRY ROOM ON LOWER LEVEL WITH FULL SIZED MACHINES AND NO WATER BILLS (included in condo fees which owner pays) 2 RESERVED PARKING SPACES AND 2 POOLS INCLUDED. 15 MINUTES TO NSA, FT. MEADE & BWI AIRPORT. 25 MINUTES TO DC, BALT., ANNAPOLIS, 10 MINUTES TO MARC RAIL. SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, WEGMANS, THEATERS, LIBRARY, GOLF, TENNIS, GYMS, SWIM ALL 5 MINUTES AWAY! WALK TO TOT LOT & JOGGING TRAILS. CROFTON SCHOOLS (NEW HIGH SCHOOL 2020) PARK IN SPACES MARKED 43B. OWNER IS AGENT. EXCELLENT CREDIT REQUIRED. WILL CONSIDER SHORT TERM LEASE. NO PETS, NO SMOKING, NO GROUPS.