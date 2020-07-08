Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly parking

Lovely spacious townhome. Ready to move in. Lower level has living room, dining room, kitchen. Sliding door to back yard. 2nd level has Master bedroom with full bath and walk in closet. 2 large bedrooms on upper level with full bath. Granite counter top in kitchen. Fenced yard. Small trained pet 25lbs only. Pet deposit $25 per month. No pet deposit.***L&F guideline: Credit score 600+. income approx: $67500, ***Apply on line: https://www.longandfoster.com/rentals/2002-Howard-Chapel-Turn***Showing restriction per CDC guideline: 2 person plus 1 agent.,Keep social distance of 6ft apart., Wearing face mask.