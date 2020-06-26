1913 PAWLET DRIVE

Amenities

Move in ready!! Wonderful two-level home in Crofton area with 3BR and 2.5 BA. Located in the lovely Sycamore Mews neighborhood, walking distance to Nantucket Elementary school, and Waugh Chapel shopping center. This townhome features a spacious kitchen including a center island that leads to your deck, a 3 sided fireplace, brand new HVAC, new washer and great dryer-located in a lower level that leads to the backyard. Home has been freshly painted. Community amenities are 2 reserved parking spots, pool, front lawn care, and snow removal. Please note, NO PETS. Call this your home now, it won't last long!