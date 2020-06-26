All apartments in Crofton
1913 PAWLET DRIVE
Last updated July 14 2019 at 2:35 AM

1913 PAWLET DRIVE

1913 Pawlet Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1913 Pawlet Drive, Crofton, MD 21114

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Move in ready!! Wonderful two-level home in Crofton area with 3BR and 2.5 BA. Located in the lovely Sycamore Mews neighborhood, walking distance to Nantucket Elementary school, and Waugh Chapel shopping center. This townhome features a spacious kitchen including a center island that leads to your deck, a 3 sided fireplace, brand new HVAC, new washer and great dryer-located in a lower level that leads to the backyard. Home has been freshly painted. Community amenities are 2 reserved parking spots, pool, front lawn care, and snow removal. Please note, NO PETS. Call this your home now, it won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1913 PAWLET DRIVE have any available units?
1913 PAWLET DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crofton, MD.
What amenities does 1913 PAWLET DRIVE have?
Some of 1913 PAWLET DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1913 PAWLET DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1913 PAWLET DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1913 PAWLET DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1913 PAWLET DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crofton.
Does 1913 PAWLET DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1913 PAWLET DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1913 PAWLET DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1913 PAWLET DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1913 PAWLET DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1913 PAWLET DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1913 PAWLET DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1913 PAWLET DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1913 PAWLET DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1913 PAWLET DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1913 PAWLET DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1913 PAWLET DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
