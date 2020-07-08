Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

1819 Hillburne Way - Hillburne 1819 Available 07/17/20 Spacious 4 Bedroom Single Family Home- Available July 17th - Fabulous 4 bedroom colonial that you would be please to call home. Conveniently located in sought after Crofton community. Easy commute to Washington, Baltimore, Annapolis, Ft. Meade, NSA, Andrews AFB, BWI airport. This home is in great condition with an open, flowing floor plan. It has large rooms, is fully equipped with all appliances including a washer & dryer, full basement, ceiling fans, fenced backyard, and a 2 car garage. The bright kitchen features a separate breakfast area, pantry, computer station, and lots of counter space. The generous master bedroom is filled with natural light and offers a cathedral ceiling fan. The master bath features a separate soaking tub and shower, double sinks, and skylight. Include the walk-in closet and it all adds up to a terrific master suite.



*One Year Lease required

*$35 application fee per each occupant over 18 years old.

*Background and Credit Check Required

*$100 maintenance deductible



