All apartments in Crofton
Find more places like 1819 Hillburne Way - Hillburne 1819.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Crofton, MD
/
1819 Hillburne Way - Hillburne 1819
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:34 AM

1819 Hillburne Way - Hillburne 1819

1819 Hillburne Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Crofton
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1819 Hillburne Way, Crofton, MD 21114

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1819 Hillburne Way - Hillburne 1819 Available 07/17/20 Spacious 4 Bedroom Single Family Home- Available July 17th - Fabulous 4 bedroom colonial that you would be please to call home. Conveniently located in sought after Crofton community. Easy commute to Washington, Baltimore, Annapolis, Ft. Meade, NSA, Andrews AFB, BWI airport. This home is in great condition with an open, flowing floor plan. It has large rooms, is fully equipped with all appliances including a washer & dryer, full basement, ceiling fans, fenced backyard, and a 2 car garage. The bright kitchen features a separate breakfast area, pantry, computer station, and lots of counter space. The generous master bedroom is filled with natural light and offers a cathedral ceiling fan. The master bath features a separate soaking tub and shower, double sinks, and skylight. Include the walk-in closet and it all adds up to a terrific master suite.

*One Year Lease required
*$35 application fee per each occupant over 18 years old.
*Background and Credit Check Required
*$100 maintenance deductible

(RLNE2231182)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1819 Hillburne Way - Hillburne 1819 have any available units?
1819 Hillburne Way - Hillburne 1819 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crofton, MD.
What amenities does 1819 Hillburne Way - Hillburne 1819 have?
Some of 1819 Hillburne Way - Hillburne 1819's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1819 Hillburne Way - Hillburne 1819 currently offering any rent specials?
1819 Hillburne Way - Hillburne 1819 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1819 Hillburne Way - Hillburne 1819 pet-friendly?
No, 1819 Hillburne Way - Hillburne 1819 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crofton.
Does 1819 Hillburne Way - Hillburne 1819 offer parking?
Yes, 1819 Hillburne Way - Hillburne 1819 offers parking.
Does 1819 Hillburne Way - Hillburne 1819 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1819 Hillburne Way - Hillburne 1819 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1819 Hillburne Way - Hillburne 1819 have a pool?
No, 1819 Hillburne Way - Hillburne 1819 does not have a pool.
Does 1819 Hillburne Way - Hillburne 1819 have accessible units?
No, 1819 Hillburne Way - Hillburne 1819 does not have accessible units.
Does 1819 Hillburne Way - Hillburne 1819 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1819 Hillburne Way - Hillburne 1819 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1819 Hillburne Way - Hillburne 1819 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1819 Hillburne Way - Hillburne 1819 has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Point at Crofton
1623 Parkridge Cir
Crofton, MD 21114

Similar Pages

Crofton 1 BedroomsCrofton 2 Bedrooms
Crofton Apartments with BalconyCrofton Apartments with Parking
Crofton Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MD
Wheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSouth Laurel, MDLochearn, MDAspen Hill, MDPasadena, MDMaryland City, MDArnold, MD
Forestville, MDNew Carrollton, MDWhite Oak, MDOlney, MDBeltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MDEast Riverdale, MDFairland, MDTemple Hills, MDWalker Mill, MDLargo, MDLinthicum, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityAnne Arundel Community College
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University