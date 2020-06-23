All apartments in Crofton
Last updated October 25 2019 at 7:29 AM

1755 SHARWOOD PLACE

1755 Sharwood Place · No Longer Available
Location

1755 Sharwood Place, Crofton, MD 21114

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
ice maker
range
Unit Amenities
FANTASTIC END UNIT W/ DECK & FENCED YARD**PREFER NO SMOKING & NO PETS, WILL CONSIDER CASE BY CASE THOUGH**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1755 SHARWOOD PLACE have any available units?
1755 SHARWOOD PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crofton, MD.
What amenities does 1755 SHARWOOD PLACE have?
Some of 1755 SHARWOOD PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1755 SHARWOOD PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
1755 SHARWOOD PLACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1755 SHARWOOD PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 1755 SHARWOOD PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crofton.
Does 1755 SHARWOOD PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 1755 SHARWOOD PLACE does offer parking.
Does 1755 SHARWOOD PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1755 SHARWOOD PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1755 SHARWOOD PLACE have a pool?
No, 1755 SHARWOOD PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 1755 SHARWOOD PLACE have accessible units?
No, 1755 SHARWOOD PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 1755 SHARWOOD PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1755 SHARWOOD PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1755 SHARWOOD PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1755 SHARWOOD PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
