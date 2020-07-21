All apartments in Crofton
Find more places like 1744 FLORAL COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Crofton, MD
/
1744 FLORAL COURT
Last updated July 18 2019 at 3:40 AM

1744 FLORAL COURT

1744 Floral Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Crofton
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1744 Floral Court, Crofton, MD 21114

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This is a great home. Enjoy evening walks and bike rides just out your front door. Kitchen has been updated. Nice big kitchen with lots of cabinets. Newer stainless appliances. Hardwood floors on 1st floor. Enjoy cookouts on the deck and patio. Photos represent condition prior to current tenant moving in. Home and carpets will be professionally cleaned.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1744 FLORAL COURT have any available units?
1744 FLORAL COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crofton, MD.
What amenities does 1744 FLORAL COURT have?
Some of 1744 FLORAL COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1744 FLORAL COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1744 FLORAL COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1744 FLORAL COURT pet-friendly?
No, 1744 FLORAL COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crofton.
Does 1744 FLORAL COURT offer parking?
No, 1744 FLORAL COURT does not offer parking.
Does 1744 FLORAL COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1744 FLORAL COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1744 FLORAL COURT have a pool?
No, 1744 FLORAL COURT does not have a pool.
Does 1744 FLORAL COURT have accessible units?
No, 1744 FLORAL COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1744 FLORAL COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1744 FLORAL COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 1744 FLORAL COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1744 FLORAL COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Point at Crofton
1623 Parkridge Cir
Crofton, MD 21114

Similar Pages

Crofton 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCrofton 2 Bedroom Apartments
Crofton Apartments with ParkingCrofton Apartments with Pools
Crofton Pet Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MD
Wheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDOxon Hill, MDSouth Laurel, MDAspen Hill, MDPasadena, MDMaryland City, MDFort Washington, MD
Arnold, MDForestville, MDNew Carrollton, MDWhite Oak, MDGlassmanor, MDOlney, MDBeltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MDEast Riverdale, MDLochearn, MDFairland, MDTemple Hills, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityAnne Arundel Community College
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University