1744 FLORAL COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

This is a great home. Enjoy evening walks and bike rides just out your front door. Kitchen has been updated. Nice big kitchen with lots of cabinets. Newer stainless appliances. Hardwood floors on 1st floor. Enjoy cookouts on the deck and patio. Photos represent condition prior to current tenant moving in. Home and carpets will be professionally cleaned.