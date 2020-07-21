This is a great home. Enjoy evening walks and bike rides just out your front door. Kitchen has been updated. Nice big kitchen with lots of cabinets. Newer stainless appliances. Hardwood floors on 1st floor. Enjoy cookouts on the deck and patio. Photos represent condition prior to current tenant moving in. Home and carpets will be professionally cleaned.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
What amenities does 1744 FLORAL COURT have?
Some of 1744 FLORAL COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
