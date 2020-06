Amenities

Freshly Renovated 3 Bedroom 2 FULL Baths Townhome In Sought After Crofton Park, Just Off The Parkway. Features All New Open Kitchen With Quartz Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Breakfast Island/Bar, New Beautiful Wood Look Flooring On Main Level, All New Carpet Upstairs, Freshly Painted. Small Trained Dogs Are Case By Case, NO Cats, NO Puppies. Application Process Through Zillow. $29 Per Applicant 18+ That Will Be Residing. 24 Month Minimum Lease Preferred.