Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage ceiling fan ice maker

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Great TH in Crofton off Rt 3 and 424. Home shows well! 2 LARGE bedrooms and 1 bath upstairs, Big country kitchen and living room on main level. Washer and dryer in closet in kitchen. Slider off Living room to all brick patio, totally enclosed with privacy fence. 1 Car Garage. Home gets lots of sunshine! Home is getting cleaned, painted, repairs, and new 1st level carpet. Will look new!!