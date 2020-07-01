All apartments in Crofton
1683 BRICE COURT

1683 Brice Court · No Longer Available
Location

1683 Brice Court, Crofton, MD 21114

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
3 Bedroom/1.5 Baths townhouse, washer/dryer, deck, walk basement entrance to fenced yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1683 BRICE COURT have any available units?
1683 BRICE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crofton, MD.
What amenities does 1683 BRICE COURT have?
Some of 1683 BRICE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1683 BRICE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1683 BRICE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1683 BRICE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 1683 BRICE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crofton.
Does 1683 BRICE COURT offer parking?
No, 1683 BRICE COURT does not offer parking.
Does 1683 BRICE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1683 BRICE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1683 BRICE COURT have a pool?
No, 1683 BRICE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 1683 BRICE COURT have accessible units?
No, 1683 BRICE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1683 BRICE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1683 BRICE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 1683 BRICE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1683 BRICE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

