Crofton, MD
1503 Hornbeam Dr - Hornbeam 1503
Last updated June 27 2019 at 9:45 AM

1503 Hornbeam Dr - Hornbeam 1503

1503 Hornbeam Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1503 Hornbeam Drive, Crofton, MD 21114

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
1503 Hornbeam Dr - Hornbeam 1503 Available 07/15/19 Fabulous Crofton Neighborhood! - This is a fabulous home in the upscale Crofton neighborhood of Walden. This home features 4 bedrooms with 2.5 baths, a large living room, dining room with bay window, and family room with fireplace. The home is open, bright, and airy. It features lots of windows, vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, master bath with separate shower and whirlpool tub, crown molding. Sit on your two-level deck and enjoy the pastoral views of the golf course as well as watching the golfers on the green! Short commute to Ft. Meade, NSA, Annapolis, BWI airport! This is a rare opportunity to rent in this sought-after neighborhood!

*One Year Lease required
*$35 application fee per each occupant over 18 years old.
*Background and Credit Check Required
*Pets welcome with additional deposit and rent

(RLNE2380474)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1503 Hornbeam Dr - Hornbeam 1503 have any available units?
1503 Hornbeam Dr - Hornbeam 1503 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crofton, MD.
What amenities does 1503 Hornbeam Dr - Hornbeam 1503 have?
Some of 1503 Hornbeam Dr - Hornbeam 1503's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1503 Hornbeam Dr - Hornbeam 1503 currently offering any rent specials?
1503 Hornbeam Dr - Hornbeam 1503 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1503 Hornbeam Dr - Hornbeam 1503 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1503 Hornbeam Dr - Hornbeam 1503 is pet friendly.
Does 1503 Hornbeam Dr - Hornbeam 1503 offer parking?
Yes, 1503 Hornbeam Dr - Hornbeam 1503 offers parking.
Does 1503 Hornbeam Dr - Hornbeam 1503 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1503 Hornbeam Dr - Hornbeam 1503 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1503 Hornbeam Dr - Hornbeam 1503 have a pool?
Yes, 1503 Hornbeam Dr - Hornbeam 1503 has a pool.
Does 1503 Hornbeam Dr - Hornbeam 1503 have accessible units?
No, 1503 Hornbeam Dr - Hornbeam 1503 does not have accessible units.
Does 1503 Hornbeam Dr - Hornbeam 1503 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1503 Hornbeam Dr - Hornbeam 1503 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1503 Hornbeam Dr - Hornbeam 1503 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1503 Hornbeam Dr - Hornbeam 1503 has units with air conditioning.
