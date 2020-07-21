Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

1503 Hornbeam Dr - Hornbeam 1503 Available 07/15/19 Fabulous Crofton Neighborhood! - This is a fabulous home in the upscale Crofton neighborhood of Walden. This home features 4 bedrooms with 2.5 baths, a large living room, dining room with bay window, and family room with fireplace. The home is open, bright, and airy. It features lots of windows, vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, master bath with separate shower and whirlpool tub, crown molding. Sit on your two-level deck and enjoy the pastoral views of the golf course as well as watching the golfers on the green! Short commute to Ft. Meade, NSA, Annapolis, BWI airport! This is a rare opportunity to rent in this sought-after neighborhood!



*One Year Lease required

*$35 application fee per each occupant over 18 years old.

*Background and Credit Check Required

*Pets welcome with additional deposit and rent



(RLNE2380474)