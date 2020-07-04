1150 Carbondale Way

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

3 Level Town Home w 2 car garage Crofton - Beautiful and well maintained 3 level town home features include, 2 car garage, brick front, recessed lighting, Hardwood floors, Custom Tile Family Room Floors, HVAC 1 year old. 3 level Bump out addition, provides Sun room, Master suite and expanded finished basement family room. Large deck and patio. Conveniently located near schools, shopping. Easy commute to Ft Meade, Annapolis and DC.



Qualification: All adults must apply separately, must have credit of 650 or higher; strong financials.



