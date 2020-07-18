University Club at College Park

Amenities

dishwasher parking microwave oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking

very nice and clean apartment, big kitchen with all appliances: refrigerator, dishwasher, oven, microwave. The apartment is so close to CVS and shopper, Lidl market, close to the University of Maryland, nice quiet neighborhood, has so many parking spaces. The unit is not available for showing, the owner of this apartment is looking for someone can take over the lease. Her lease will begin on 08/01/20. And she is looking to transfer her lease to the new tenant. Lease is one year contract. Please contact me if you need more information. Thank You.