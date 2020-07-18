All apartments in College Park
University Club at College Park
University Club at College Park

4800 Berwyn House Road · No Longer Available
Location

4800 Berwyn House Road, College Park, MD 20740

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
very nice and clean apartment, big kitchen with all appliances: refrigerator, dishwasher, oven, microwave. The apartment is so close to CVS and shopper, Lidl market, close to the University of Maryland, nice quiet neighborhood, has so many parking spaces. The unit is not available for showing, the owner of this apartment is looking for someone can take over the lease. Her lease will begin on 08/01/20. And she is looking to transfer her lease to the new tenant. Lease is one year contract. Please contact me if you need more information. Thank You.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does University Club at College Park have any available units?
University Club at College Park doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in College Park, MD.
What amenities does University Club at College Park have?
Some of University Club at College Park's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is University Club at College Park currently offering any rent specials?
University Club at College Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is University Club at College Park pet-friendly?
No, University Club at College Park is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College Park.
Does University Club at College Park offer parking?
Yes, University Club at College Park offers parking.
Does University Club at College Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, University Club at College Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does University Club at College Park have a pool?
No, University Club at College Park does not have a pool.
Does University Club at College Park have accessible units?
No, University Club at College Park does not have accessible units.
Does University Club at College Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, University Club at College Park has units with dishwashers.
Does University Club at College Park have units with air conditioning?
No, University Club at College Park does not have units with air conditioning.
