Last updated October 16 2019 at 7:45 AM

9726 51ST AVENUE

9726 51st Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9726 51st Avenue, College Park, MD 20740
North College Park

Amenities

granite counters
parking
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Lovely 4BR 2FB house in quiet neighborhood. Walk to Metro Station and bus lines. Updated kitchen with granite counter tops adjoining to family room. Brand new carpet and fresh paint. Finished walk out basement with rec room. Nice level fenced yard and driveway parking. Available immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9726 51ST AVENUE have any available units?
9726 51ST AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in College Park, MD.
What amenities does 9726 51ST AVENUE have?
Some of 9726 51ST AVENUE's amenities include granite counters, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9726 51ST AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
9726 51ST AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9726 51ST AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 9726 51ST AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College Park.
Does 9726 51ST AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 9726 51ST AVENUE offers parking.
Does 9726 51ST AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9726 51ST AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9726 51ST AVENUE have a pool?
No, 9726 51ST AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 9726 51ST AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 9726 51ST AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 9726 51ST AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 9726 51ST AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9726 51ST AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9726 51ST AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
