9726 51st Avenue, College Park, MD 20740 North College Park
Amenities
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
Lovely 4BR 2FB house in quiet neighborhood. Walk to Metro Station and bus lines. Updated kitchen with granite counter tops adjoining to family room. Brand new carpet and fresh paint. Finished walk out basement with rec room. Nice level fenced yard and driveway parking. Available immediately.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
