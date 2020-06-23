9607 MILESTONE WAY

WOW! Gorgeous 3 level townhouse in the heart of College Park! All three bedrooms have their own full bathroom and huge walk-in closets! Hardwood floors! Gourmet kitchen with large center island and SS appliances! Separate office or playroom for the kids! Private rooftop terrace! Laundry included! Includes 2-car underground parking in garage! Everything is upgraded! See photos!
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
