College Park, MD
9607 MILESTONE WAY
Last updated May 12 2020 at 6:07 AM

9607 MILESTONE WAY

9607 Milestone Way · No Longer Available
Location

9607 Milestone Way, College Park, MD 20740

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
WOW! Gorgeous 3 level townhouse in the heart of College Park! All three bedrooms have their own full bathroom and huge walk-in closets! Hardwood floors! Gourmet kitchen with large center island and SS appliances! Separate office or playroom for the kids! Private rooftop terrace! Laundry included! Includes 2-car underground parking in garage! Everything is upgraded! See photos!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9607 MILESTONE WAY have any available units?
9607 MILESTONE WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in College Park, MD.
What amenities does 9607 MILESTONE WAY have?
Some of 9607 MILESTONE WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9607 MILESTONE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
9607 MILESTONE WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9607 MILESTONE WAY pet-friendly?
No, 9607 MILESTONE WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College Park.
Does 9607 MILESTONE WAY offer parking?
Yes, 9607 MILESTONE WAY offers parking.
Does 9607 MILESTONE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9607 MILESTONE WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9607 MILESTONE WAY have a pool?
No, 9607 MILESTONE WAY does not have a pool.
Does 9607 MILESTONE WAY have accessible units?
No, 9607 MILESTONE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 9607 MILESTONE WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9607 MILESTONE WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 9607 MILESTONE WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 9607 MILESTONE WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
