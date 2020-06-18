All apartments in College Park
Find more places like 9110 49TH PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
College Park, MD
/
9110 49TH PLACE
Last updated November 13 2019 at 5:58 AM

9110 49TH PLACE

9110 49th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
College Park
See all
North College Park
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9110 49th Place, College Park, MD 20740
North College Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Location, Close to university of Maryland, remodeled,ready to move in, 5 bedrooms, 2 full bath, hardwood floors, sunroom addition, off street parking, fresh paint, fully finished lower level, fenced back yard, fire place and much more

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9110 49TH PLACE have any available units?
9110 49TH PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in College Park, MD.
What amenities does 9110 49TH PLACE have?
Some of 9110 49TH PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9110 49TH PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
9110 49TH PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9110 49TH PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 9110 49TH PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College Park.
Does 9110 49TH PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 9110 49TH PLACE offers parking.
Does 9110 49TH PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9110 49TH PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9110 49TH PLACE have a pool?
No, 9110 49TH PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 9110 49TH PLACE have accessible units?
No, 9110 49TH PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 9110 49TH PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9110 49TH PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 9110 49TH PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9110 49TH PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Monument Village at College Park
9122 Baltimore Ave
College Park, MD 20740
Ferris Manor
4706 Cherokee St
College Park, MD 20740
Westchester Tower Rental Apartments
6200 Westchester Park Dr
College Park, MD 20740
Camden College Park
9600 Milestone Way
College Park, MD 20740
Wynfield Park
10209 Baltimore Ave
College Park, MD 20740
University Club
4800 Berwyn House Rd
College Park, MD 20740
Seven Springs Apartments
9310 Cherry Hill Rd
College Park, MD 20740

Similar Pages

College Park 1 BedroomsCollege Park 2 Bedrooms
College Park Apartments with BalconyCollege Park Apartments with Parking
College Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MD
Ellicott City, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VALandover, MD
Camp Springs, MDGreenbelt, MDSpringfield, VAElkridge, MDFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDMerrifield, VAAdelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

North College Park

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University