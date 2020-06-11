All apartments in College Park
Find more places like 6704 Rhode Island Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
College Park, MD
/
6704 Rhode Island Ave
Last updated January 17 2020 at 12:45 PM

6704 Rhode Island Ave

6704 Rhode Island Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
College Park
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6704 Rhode Island Avenue, College Park, MD 20740
Calvert Hills Historic District

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
6704 Rhode Island Ave Available 02/01/20 Beautifully Maintained 3BR Cape in College Park, close to Metro! - Welcome home to your beautifully maintained 3BR/2.5BA home in College Park. Soak in all the sunshine on the main level! You will love the sunny windows, open floor plan and half bath. Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout the entire home. Upstairs you will find three spacious bedrooms and one full bath. The basement is fully finished and has one full bathroom. The laundry room is equipped with an upgraded washer/dryer. Huge yard and rear patio! Covered garage and driveway parking!

Conveniently located near Whole Foods and walking distance to College Park Metro!

Please email Lauren Mitchum at Lauren@StreamlineManagement.com to schedule a showing today!

1yr lease minimum
Tenants pay water, gas, electric utilities
No pets

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5431729)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6704 Rhode Island Ave have any available units?
6704 Rhode Island Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in College Park, MD.
What amenities does 6704 Rhode Island Ave have?
Some of 6704 Rhode Island Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6704 Rhode Island Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6704 Rhode Island Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6704 Rhode Island Ave pet-friendly?
No, 6704 Rhode Island Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College Park.
Does 6704 Rhode Island Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6704 Rhode Island Ave offers parking.
Does 6704 Rhode Island Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6704 Rhode Island Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6704 Rhode Island Ave have a pool?
No, 6704 Rhode Island Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6704 Rhode Island Ave have accessible units?
No, 6704 Rhode Island Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6704 Rhode Island Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6704 Rhode Island Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6704 Rhode Island Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 6704 Rhode Island Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Seven Springs Apartments
9310 Cherry Hill Rd
College Park, MD 20740
Camden College Park
9600 Milestone Way
College Park, MD 20740
Ferris Manor
4706 Cherokee St
College Park, MD 20740
Westchester Tower Rental Apartments
6200 Westchester Park Dr
College Park, MD 20740
Monument Village at College Park
9122 Baltimore Ave
College Park, MD 20740
University Club
4800 Berwyn House Rd
College Park, MD 20740
Wynfield Park
10209 Baltimore Ave
College Park, MD 20740

Similar Pages

College Park 1 BedroomsCollege Park 2 Bedrooms
College Park Apartments with BalconyCollege Park Apartments with Parking
College Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MD
Ellicott City, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VALandover, MD
Camp Springs, MDGreenbelt, MDSpringfield, VAElkridge, MDFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDMerrifield, VAAdelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

North College Park

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University