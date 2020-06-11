Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated

6704 Rhode Island Ave Available 02/01/20 Beautifully Maintained 3BR Cape in College Park, close to Metro! - Welcome home to your beautifully maintained 3BR/2.5BA home in College Park. Soak in all the sunshine on the main level! You will love the sunny windows, open floor plan and half bath. Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout the entire home. Upstairs you will find three spacious bedrooms and one full bath. The basement is fully finished and has one full bathroom. The laundry room is equipped with an upgraded washer/dryer. Huge yard and rear patio! Covered garage and driveway parking!



Conveniently located near Whole Foods and walking distance to College Park Metro!



Please email Lauren Mitchum at Lauren@StreamlineManagement.com to schedule a showing today!



1yr lease minimum

Tenants pay water, gas, electric utilities

No pets



