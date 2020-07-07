All apartments in College Park
Last updated December 2 2019 at 9:33 PM

5206 KENESAW ST

5206 Kennesaw Street · No Longer Available
Location

5206 Kennesaw Street, College Park, MD 20740
North College Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Totally renovated 3 bedroom rambler on a corning lot, close to Greenbelt METRO, parks and major commuting route. Fenced in yard with front and back patio, ceiling fans in every room, full size washer and dryer and energy efficient appliances. The owners spared no expense in this renovation you will love it!!!Apply online, with processing payment and uploading income and asset verification. Minimum credit score 640, minimum income $84k, Pet deposit $500 on a case by case basis. $250 of the security deposit will be retained for post occupancy cleaning. Everyone over 18 must complete an online application. Easy to make an appointment AVAILABLE immediately

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5206 KENESAW ST have any available units?
5206 KENESAW ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in College Park, MD.
What amenities does 5206 KENESAW ST have?
Some of 5206 KENESAW ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5206 KENESAW ST currently offering any rent specials?
5206 KENESAW ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5206 KENESAW ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 5206 KENESAW ST is pet friendly.
Does 5206 KENESAW ST offer parking?
No, 5206 KENESAW ST does not offer parking.
Does 5206 KENESAW ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5206 KENESAW ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5206 KENESAW ST have a pool?
No, 5206 KENESAW ST does not have a pool.
Does 5206 KENESAW ST have accessible units?
No, 5206 KENESAW ST does not have accessible units.
Does 5206 KENESAW ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5206 KENESAW ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 5206 KENESAW ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 5206 KENESAW ST does not have units with air conditioning.

