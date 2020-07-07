5206 KENESAW ST

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Totally renovated 3 bedroom rambler on a corning lot, close to Greenbelt METRO, parks and major commuting route. Fenced in yard with front and back patio, ceiling fans in every room, full size washer and dryer and energy efficient appliances. The owners spared no expense in this renovation you will love it!!!Apply online, with processing payment and uploading income and asset verification. Minimum credit score 640, minimum income $84k, Pet deposit $500 on a case by case basis. $250 of the security deposit will be retained for post occupancy cleaning. Everyone over 18 must complete an online application. Easy to make an appointment AVAILABLE immediately