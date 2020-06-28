5124 Keota Terrace, College Park, MD 20740 North College Park
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
GREAT LOCATION. Close to Metro Station. Close to the University of Maryland. Rambler with Galley kitchen. Family room addition with Bay window and built in entertainment center. Fenced in yard. Pets case by case w/$400 non refundable pet fee. Owner is still doing final repairs and improvements
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
