Home
/
College Park, MD
/
5124 KEOTA TERRACE
Last updated August 31 2019 at 2:44 AM

5124 Keota Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

5124 Keota Terrace, College Park, MD 20740
Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
GREAT LOCATION. Close to Metro Station. Close to the University of Maryland. Rambler with Galley kitchen. Family room addition with Bay window and built in entertainment center. Fenced in yard. Pets case by case w/$400 non refundable pet fee. Owner is still doing final repairs and improvements

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5124 KEOTA TERRACE have any available units?
5124 KEOTA TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in College Park, MD.
What amenities does 5124 KEOTA TERRACE have?
Some of 5124 KEOTA TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5124 KEOTA TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
5124 KEOTA TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5124 KEOTA TERRACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5124 KEOTA TERRACE is pet friendly.
Does 5124 KEOTA TERRACE offer parking?
No, 5124 KEOTA TERRACE does not offer parking.
Does 5124 KEOTA TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5124 KEOTA TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5124 KEOTA TERRACE have a pool?
No, 5124 KEOTA TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 5124 KEOTA TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 5124 KEOTA TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 5124 KEOTA TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5124 KEOTA TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5124 KEOTA TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5124 KEOTA TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
