Home
/
College Park, MD
/
5106 LACKAWANNA STREET
Last updated October 10 2019 at 3:16 PM

5106 LACKAWANNA STREET

5106 Lackawanna Street · No Longer Available
Location

5106 Lackawanna Street, College Park, MD 20740
North College Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Spacious and sunny, 3BR, 2 BA single family home with nearly 1500 square feet. Privately situated on a corner lot in the Hollywood community of College Park. This home has three levels with lots of upgrades: awesome kitchen with stainless steel appliances, tons of cabinets, bar/desk area in kitchen, updated bathrooms, walls freshly painted throughout, hardwood floors on main and upper level, titled floors in basement. Home has separate dining area, walk in laundry room with stacked washer and dryer, loads of storage throughout home and a huge shed in backyard. Basement is the perfect size for entertaining with a full bathroom and a fully fenced backyard with patio. Two block walk to Greenbelt Metro. Close to everything: University of MD, major commuter routes, stores, restaurants, etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

