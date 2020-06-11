5106 LACKAWANNA STREET

Amenities

Spacious and sunny, 3BR, 2 BA single family home with nearly 1500 square feet. Privately situated on a corner lot in the Hollywood community of College Park. This home has three levels with lots of upgrades: awesome kitchen with stainless steel appliances, tons of cabinets, bar/desk area in kitchen, updated bathrooms, walls freshly painted throughout, hardwood floors on main and upper level, titled floors in basement. Home has separate dining area, walk in laundry room with stacked washer and dryer, loads of storage throughout home and a huge shed in backyard. Basement is the perfect size for entertaining with a full bathroom and a fully fenced backyard with patio. Two block walk to Greenbelt Metro. Close to everything: University of MD, major commuter routes, stores, restaurants, etc.