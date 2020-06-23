All apartments in College Park
Last updated February 7 2020 at 10:57 PM

5007 IROQUOIS ST

5007 Iroquois Street · No Longer Available
Location

5007 Iroquois Street, College Park, MD 20740
North College Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Comfort, convenience and great price! Owner just completed 2 full bedrooms on lower level (with pulled permits) an additional 3 bedrooms and a bath living/dining room combo and an all season room is on the main level. Enjoy the large back yard, the convenience of off street parking and easy access to public transportation and major commuting routes all within 2 miles. Greenbelt METRO, MARC, UMD buses and Metro buses all so close by. Pets are welcome with pet deposit of $500,your security deposit and first month rent are due within 72 hours after signed lease, $250 cleaning fee will be retained from security deposit post occupancy. Credit score minimum 620 and combined income required $100k. Check out pics online and schedule an appointment today! https://www.longandfoster.com/deniseredmond online appGo to website, search for property and use link directly above my photo for online application. All occupants over 18 must complete application and please have each applicant to reference other tenants so that their reports will be combined.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

