5007 IROQUOIS ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Comfort, convenience and great price! Owner just completed 2 full bedrooms on lower level (with pulled permits) an additional 3 bedrooms and a bath living/dining room combo and an all season room is on the main level. Enjoy the large back yard, the convenience of off street parking and easy access to public transportation and major commuting routes all within 2 miles. Greenbelt METRO, MARC, UMD buses and Metro buses all so close by. Pets are welcome with pet deposit of $500,your security deposit and first month rent are due within 72 hours after signed lease, $250 cleaning fee will be retained from security deposit post occupancy. Credit score minimum 620 and combined income required $100k. Check out pics online and schedule an appointment today! https://www.longandfoster.com/deniseredmond online appGo to website, search for property and use link directly above my photo for online application. All occupants over 18 must complete application and please have each applicant to reference other tenants so that their reports will be combined.