4707 Greenbelt Road

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities internet access

** THIS IS A ROOM WITHIN A HOUSE ***GREAT LOCATION!! This is a spacious and private single room within the house for rent, rooms are available in both the upper and the lower level unit of the house. Suitable for a College Student and single working professionals. Conveniently located close to UMD, close to 495, Major roads and shops. This is a bedroom within a beautiful house that features an open floor plan. There are shared common space, kitchenette, and rear entrance. Washer and Dryer on site. There is a one time $50 cleaning fee and ALL UTILITIES are included! Cable and Internet are also included as a BONUS! Nice flat backyard........

