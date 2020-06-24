All apartments in College Park
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4707 Catawba Road

4707 Catawba St · No Longer Available
Location

4707 Catawba St, College Park, MD 20740
North College Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
garage
College Park Mews Townhouse - Wonderful and spacious 3 finished level townhouse with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, large living room with a fireplace, dining area, and a 1 car garage in College Park. Full size washer and dryer in the kitchen level.
Great location, only minutes to I495, I95, Route 1 and The University of Maryland, College Park Campus.
There is a required $40 application fee per adult over 18 yrs, copies of driver's licenses & copies of 1 month pay stubs due to be submitted with a rental application.
Available now!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2813239)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4707 Catawba Road have any available units?
4707 Catawba Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in College Park, MD.
Is 4707 Catawba Road currently offering any rent specials?
4707 Catawba Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4707 Catawba Road pet-friendly?
No, 4707 Catawba Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College Park.
Does 4707 Catawba Road offer parking?
Yes, 4707 Catawba Road offers parking.
Does 4707 Catawba Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4707 Catawba Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4707 Catawba Road have a pool?
No, 4707 Catawba Road does not have a pool.
Does 4707 Catawba Road have accessible units?
No, 4707 Catawba Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4707 Catawba Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4707 Catawba Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4707 Catawba Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4707 Catawba Road does not have units with air conditioning.
