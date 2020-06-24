4707 Catawba Road

Amenities

College Park Mews Townhouse - Wonderful and spacious 3 finished level townhouse with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, large living room with a fireplace, dining area, and a 1 car garage in College Park. Full size washer and dryer in the kitchen level.

Great location, only minutes to I495, I95, Route 1 and The University of Maryland, College Park Campus.

There is a required $40 application fee per adult over 18 yrs, copies of driver's licenses & copies of 1 month pay stubs due to be submitted with a rental application.

Available now!



No Pets Allowed



