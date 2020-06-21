3416 DUKE ST

Amenities

on-site laundry recently renovated

Renovated apartment adjacent to the house (back of the house) in a very nice and quiet area in College Park, two-bed space w/renovated bath and nice backyard to enjoy summer. Utilities to be split with house owner and basement tenant, laundry onsite, only 1 mile away from University of Maryland and about 1.5 miles from Adelphi Rd. Convenient location with a variety of shopping stores nearby, credit score at least 650, no pets allow, no smoking allowed. laundry room to be shared with tenant in the basement