3416 DUKE ST
Last updated June 1 2020 at 3:00 PM

3416 DUKE ST

3416 Duke Street · (703) 891-4520
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3416 Duke Street, College Park, MD 20740
College Park Woods

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 2125 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Renovated apartment adjacent to the house (back of the house) in a very nice and quiet area in College Park, two-bed space w/renovated bath and nice backyard to enjoy summer. Utilities to be split with house owner and basement tenant, laundry onsite, only 1 mile away from University of Maryland and about 1.5 miles from Adelphi Rd. Convenient location with a variety of shopping stores nearby, credit score at least 650, no pets allow, no smoking allowed. laundry room to be shared with tenant in the basement

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3416 DUKE ST have any available units?
3416 DUKE ST has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3416 DUKE ST currently offering any rent specials?
3416 DUKE ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3416 DUKE ST pet-friendly?
No, 3416 DUKE ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College Park.
Does 3416 DUKE ST offer parking?
No, 3416 DUKE ST does not offer parking.
Does 3416 DUKE ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3416 DUKE ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3416 DUKE ST have a pool?
No, 3416 DUKE ST does not have a pool.
Does 3416 DUKE ST have accessible units?
No, 3416 DUKE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 3416 DUKE ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 3416 DUKE ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3416 DUKE ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 3416 DUKE ST does not have units with air conditioning.
