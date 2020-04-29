13300 SHERWOOD FOREST DR

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

Charming and exceptional Cape Cod with many updates located on a corner lot in the Sherwood Forest Manor Subdivision. Spacious, remodeled and meticulously maintained 6 BR/4 Full Baths with almost 2600 SF of living space. Features include Stainless Steel Kitchen, Master Bedroom with en-suite, beautiful hardwood floors, freshly painted, New Roof, large Sunny Sunroom, finished walk-out Basement, Patio and two driveways with numerous parking spaces. Conveniently located to nearby Shopping Centers with Restaurants, Robin Hood Community Pool, the ICC and the Glenmont Red Line Metro Station.