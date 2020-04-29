All apartments in Colesville
Find more places like 13300 SHERWOOD FOREST DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Colesville, MD
/
13300 SHERWOOD FOREST DR
Last updated April 29 2020 at 11:54 AM

13300 SHERWOOD FOREST DR

13300 Sherwood Forest Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Colesville
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

13300 Sherwood Forest Drive, Colesville, MD 20904

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Charming and exceptional Cape Cod with many updates located on a corner lot in the Sherwood Forest Manor Subdivision. Spacious, remodeled and meticulously maintained 6 BR/4 Full Baths with almost 2600 SF of living space. Features include Stainless Steel Kitchen, Master Bedroom with en-suite, beautiful hardwood floors, freshly painted, New Roof, large Sunny Sunroom, finished walk-out Basement, Patio and two driveways with numerous parking spaces. Conveniently located to nearby Shopping Centers with Restaurants, Robin Hood Community Pool, the ICC and the Glenmont Red Line Metro Station.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13300 SHERWOOD FOREST DR have any available units?
13300 SHERWOOD FOREST DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colesville, MD.
What amenities does 13300 SHERWOOD FOREST DR have?
Some of 13300 SHERWOOD FOREST DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13300 SHERWOOD FOREST DR currently offering any rent specials?
13300 SHERWOOD FOREST DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13300 SHERWOOD FOREST DR pet-friendly?
No, 13300 SHERWOOD FOREST DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colesville.
Does 13300 SHERWOOD FOREST DR offer parking?
Yes, 13300 SHERWOOD FOREST DR offers parking.
Does 13300 SHERWOOD FOREST DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13300 SHERWOOD FOREST DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13300 SHERWOOD FOREST DR have a pool?
Yes, 13300 SHERWOOD FOREST DR has a pool.
Does 13300 SHERWOOD FOREST DR have accessible units?
No, 13300 SHERWOOD FOREST DR does not have accessible units.
Does 13300 SHERWOOD FOREST DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13300 SHERWOOD FOREST DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 13300 SHERWOOD FOREST DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 13300 SHERWOOD FOREST DR does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Colesville Apartments with BalconyColesville Apartments with Parking
Colesville Dog Friendly ApartmentsColesville Pet Friendly Places
Colesville Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MD
Hyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDSeven Corners, VAWolf Trap, VABrock Hall, MDKettering, MDClinton, MDLeisure World, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityHoward Community College
Johns Hopkins University