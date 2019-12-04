Beautiful hardwood floors flow through the main level. Sun room with expansive deck overlooking the spacious fully fenced backyard. 4th bedroom in the basement with another full bathroom and additional bonus/game/laundry room. Must see! Owner expects good credit and sufficient income.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 7 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14608 STURTEVANT ROAD have any available units?
14608 STURTEVANT ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cloverly, MD.
What amenities does 14608 STURTEVANT ROAD have?
Some of 14608 STURTEVANT ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14608 STURTEVANT ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
14608 STURTEVANT ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.