Last updated December 4 2019 at 5:37 AM

14608 STURTEVANT ROAD

14608 Sturtevant Road · No Longer Available
Location

14608 Sturtevant Road, Cloverly, MD 20905

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Beautiful hardwood floors flow through the main level. Sun room with expansive deck overlooking the spacious fully fenced backyard. 4th bedroom in the basement with another full bathroom and additional bonus/game/laundry room. Must see! Owner expects good credit and sufficient income.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 7 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14608 STURTEVANT ROAD have any available units?
14608 STURTEVANT ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cloverly, MD.
What amenities does 14608 STURTEVANT ROAD have?
Some of 14608 STURTEVANT ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14608 STURTEVANT ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
14608 STURTEVANT ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14608 STURTEVANT ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 14608 STURTEVANT ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cloverly.
Does 14608 STURTEVANT ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 14608 STURTEVANT ROAD offers parking.
Does 14608 STURTEVANT ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14608 STURTEVANT ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14608 STURTEVANT ROAD have a pool?
No, 14608 STURTEVANT ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 14608 STURTEVANT ROAD have accessible units?
No, 14608 STURTEVANT ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 14608 STURTEVANT ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14608 STURTEVANT ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 14608 STURTEVANT ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 14608 STURTEVANT ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
