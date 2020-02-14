9703 DAVID DRIVE

Amenities
Absolutely stunning, clean, bright and well maintained, spacious brick front foyer, situated on slightly over 1/2 acre lot on a quiet cul-de-sac. Conveniently located near shopping and major roadways. 4 bedrooms in excellent condition, 2 baths, and 1/2 bath in basement. Newly renovated kitchen, with new stainless steel appliances that leads to the dining room. Huge master suite with a sitting area, can be converted back to two bedrooms, and an updated bath. Full finished walk-out basement, with a fireplace, bath, bedroom, and an office. Huge fenced backyard, for entertaining, with a shed. Hard wood floor on the main level, with ceiling fans, and updated fixtures. This beautiful home has an attached carport, and the driveway can accommodate as much as 8 cars. The lower level with walkout entrance to a large fenced yard is perfect for entertaining. Small dog considered (14 lbs), with a pet deposit of $300. Vouchers considered with good rental history, credit, no evictions, or recent fillings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check. THIS HOME IS ALSO AVAILABLE FOR RENT WITH OPTION TO BUY AT FAIR MARKET VALUE $2,200.00.