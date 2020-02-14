9703 DAVID DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

Absolutely stunning, clean, bright and well maintained, spacious brick front foyer, situated on slightly over 1/2 acre lot on a quiet cul-de-sac. Conveniently located near shopping and major roadways. 4 bedrooms in excellent condition, 2 baths, and 1/2 bath in basement. Newly renovated kitchen, with new stainless steel appliances that leads to the dining room. Huge master suite with a sitting area, can be converted back to two bedrooms, and an updated bath. Full finished walk-out basement, with a fireplace, bath, bedroom, and an office. Huge fenced backyard, for entertaining, with a shed. Hard wood floor on the main level, with ceiling fans, and updated fixtures. This beautiful home has an attached carport, and the driveway can accommodate as much as 8 cars. The lower level with walkout entrance to a large fenced yard is perfect for entertaining. Small dog considered (14 lbs), with a pet deposit of $300. Vouchers considered with good rental history, credit, no evictions, or recent fillings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check. THIS HOME IS ALSO AVAILABLE FOR RENT WITH OPTION TO BUY AT FAIR MARKET VALUE $2,200.00.