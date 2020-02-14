All apartments in Clinton
9703 DAVID DRIVE
Last updated February 14 2020 at 8:59 PM

9703 DAVID DRIVE

9703 David Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9703 David Drive, Clinton, MD 20735

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Absolutely stunning, clean, bright and well maintained, spacious brick front foyer, situated on slightly over 1/2 acre lot on a quiet cul-de-sac. Conveniently located near shopping and major roadways. 4 bedrooms in excellent condition, 2 baths, and 1/2 bath in basement. Newly renovated kitchen, with new stainless steel appliances that leads to the dining room. Huge master suite with a sitting area, can be converted back to two bedrooms, and an updated bath. Full finished walk-out basement, with a fireplace, bath, bedroom, and an office. Huge fenced backyard, for entertaining, with a shed. Hard wood floor on the main level, with ceiling fans, and updated fixtures. This beautiful home has an attached carport, and the driveway can accommodate as much as 8 cars. The lower level with walkout entrance to a large fenced yard is perfect for entertaining. Small dog considered (14 lbs), with a pet deposit of $300. Vouchers considered with good rental history, credit, no evictions, or recent fillings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check. THIS HOME IS ALSO AVAILABLE FOR RENT WITH OPTION TO BUY AT FAIR MARKET VALUE $2,200.00.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9703 DAVID DRIVE have any available units?
9703 DAVID DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clinton, MD.
What amenities does 9703 DAVID DRIVE have?
Some of 9703 DAVID DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9703 DAVID DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
9703 DAVID DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9703 DAVID DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 9703 DAVID DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 9703 DAVID DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 9703 DAVID DRIVE offers parking.
Does 9703 DAVID DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9703 DAVID DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9703 DAVID DRIVE have a pool?
No, 9703 DAVID DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 9703 DAVID DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 9703 DAVID DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 9703 DAVID DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9703 DAVID DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 9703 DAVID DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9703 DAVID DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

