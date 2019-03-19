9046 Hardesty Drive

Amenities
3BR/2.5BA Updated Townhouse in Clinton! (Alarm System and Landscaping Included in Rent!) - Updated 3 bedroom and 2 full and one half bath townhouse in Clinton! Property includes an alarm system/service and landscaping costs in the monthly rent! First floor features include laminate hardwood flooring and carpet throughout a spacious living room, separate dining room and bath. A fully equipped eat in kitchen offers plenty of counter space, updated cabinets and all appliances including dishwasher. The second floor has a fully updated hall bath with tiled floors, tiled tub enclosure and new fixtures including a vanity with granite top as well as 3 spacious bedrooms with plenty of closet storage space. Master bedroom boasts vaulted ceilings, his/hers closets and a full master bath with tiled soaker tub and dual vanity. The fully finished basement clubroom has a separate laundry room with washer/dryer and an additional MASSIVE unfinished storage room. Enjoy spending time outdoors in a large backyard area that would be great for entertaining!
Sorry, no pets.
Contact TiffanyJohnson at (301)789-6991 for details or to schedule an appointment or email TiffanyJ@baymgmtgroup.com
Here is the link to apply online:
https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/
Good Credit Score required. Any slightly lower scores will be considered on a case by case basis.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3722764)