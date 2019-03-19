All apartments in Clinton
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9046 Hardesty Drive

9046 Hardesty Drive
Location

9046 Hardesty Drive, Clinton, MD 20735

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
clubhouse
on-site laundry
3BR/2.5BA Updated Townhouse in Clinton! (Alarm System and Landscaping Included in Rent!) - Updated 3 bedroom and 2 full and one half bath townhouse in Clinton! Property includes an alarm system/service and landscaping costs in the monthly rent! First floor features include laminate hardwood flooring and carpet throughout a spacious living room, separate dining room and bath. A fully equipped eat in kitchen offers plenty of counter space, updated cabinets and all appliances including dishwasher. The second floor has a fully updated hall bath with tiled floors, tiled tub enclosure and new fixtures including a vanity with granite top as well as 3 spacious bedrooms with plenty of closet storage space. Master bedroom boasts vaulted ceilings, his/hers closets and a full master bath with tiled soaker tub and dual vanity. The fully finished basement clubroom has a separate laundry room with washer/dryer and an additional MASSIVE unfinished storage room. Enjoy spending time outdoors in a large backyard area that would be great for entertaining!

Sorry, no pets.

Contact TiffanyJohnson at (301)789-6991 for details or to schedule an appointment or email TiffanyJ@baymgmtgroup.com

Here is the link to apply online:

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/

Good Credit Score required. Any slightly lower scores will be considered on a case by case basis.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3722764)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9046 Hardesty Drive have any available units?
9046 Hardesty Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clinton, MD.
What amenities does 9046 Hardesty Drive have?
Some of 9046 Hardesty Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9046 Hardesty Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9046 Hardesty Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9046 Hardesty Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9046 Hardesty Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clinton.
Does 9046 Hardesty Drive offer parking?
No, 9046 Hardesty Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9046 Hardesty Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9046 Hardesty Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9046 Hardesty Drive have a pool?
No, 9046 Hardesty Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9046 Hardesty Drive have accessible units?
No, 9046 Hardesty Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9046 Hardesty Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9046 Hardesty Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 9046 Hardesty Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9046 Hardesty Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
