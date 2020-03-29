All apartments in Clinton
8620 WENDY STREET.
8620 WENDY STREET
Last updated March 29 2020 at 7:27 AM

8620 WENDY STREET

8620 Wendy Street · No Longer Available
Location

8620 Wendy Street, Clinton, MD 20735

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful well maintained home. 4 bedrooms, 2 full and 1 half bath with hardwood flooring on entire main level. Enjoy the generously sized kitchen with island. Just off the kitchen is the family room and a large morning room with plenty of natural sunlight leading to a deck. Upper level with huge master suite with 2 walk-in closet, along with large master bath with dual vanities, soaking tub and shower. Attached 2 car garage with driveway and street parking spaces. Conveniently located close to the beltway, shopping, restaurants, schools, and parks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 8620 WENDY STREET have any available units?
8620 WENDY STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clinton, MD.
What amenities does 8620 WENDY STREET have?
Some of 8620 WENDY STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8620 WENDY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
8620 WENDY STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8620 WENDY STREET pet-friendly?
No, 8620 WENDY STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clinton.
Does 8620 WENDY STREET offer parking?
Yes, 8620 WENDY STREET offers parking.
Does 8620 WENDY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8620 WENDY STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8620 WENDY STREET have a pool?
No, 8620 WENDY STREET does not have a pool.
Does 8620 WENDY STREET have accessible units?
No, 8620 WENDY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 8620 WENDY STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 8620 WENDY STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8620 WENDY STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 8620 WENDY STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

