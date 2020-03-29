8620 WENDY STREET.

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful well maintained home. 4 bedrooms, 2 full and 1 half bath with hardwood flooring on entire main level. Enjoy the generously sized kitchen with island. Just off the kitchen is the family room and a large morning room with plenty of natural sunlight leading to a deck. Upper level with huge master suite with 2 walk-in closet, along with large master bath with dual vanities, soaking tub and shower. Attached 2 car garage with driveway and street parking spaces. Conveniently located close to the beltway, shopping, restaurants, schools, and parks.