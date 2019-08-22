All apartments in Clinton
Find more places like 6608 Cork Tree Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clinton, MD
/
6608 Cork Tree Way
Last updated August 22 2019 at 11:07 AM

6608 Cork Tree Way

6608 Cork Tree Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Clinton
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6608 Cork Tree Way, Clinton, MD 20735

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
Fully updated 2 bedroom and 1 bath private basement condo in Clinton, MD. Conveniently located within minutes of Andrews Air Force Base and many major commuter routes! Features include a great open floor plan with spacious living room, separate dining room and a fully equipped eat-in kitchen that offers tiled floors, beautiful custom cabinets and ample cabinet storage. Two large bedrooms include plenty of closet storage space and lead to a fully updated hall bath with tiled floors and custom tiled shower enclosure. The home also includes a separate living area that would make a great formal dining space, home office or gym and a laundry/storage area with washer/dryer. Tenants have full access to the backyard and plenty of street parking.

$200.00 utility fee!

Contact Eddie at 301-325-9323 for details or to schedule an appointment or email EJohnson@baymgmtgroup.com

Here is the link to apply online:

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/

Good Credit Score required. Any slightly lower scores will be considered on a case by case basis.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4834600)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6608 Cork Tree Way have any available units?
6608 Cork Tree Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clinton, MD.
What amenities does 6608 Cork Tree Way have?
Some of 6608 Cork Tree Way's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6608 Cork Tree Way currently offering any rent specials?
6608 Cork Tree Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6608 Cork Tree Way pet-friendly?
No, 6608 Cork Tree Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clinton.
Does 6608 Cork Tree Way offer parking?
Yes, 6608 Cork Tree Way offers parking.
Does 6608 Cork Tree Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6608 Cork Tree Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6608 Cork Tree Way have a pool?
No, 6608 Cork Tree Way does not have a pool.
Does 6608 Cork Tree Way have accessible units?
No, 6608 Cork Tree Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6608 Cork Tree Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6608 Cork Tree Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 6608 Cork Tree Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6608 Cork Tree Way has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Clinton 1 BedroomsClinton Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Clinton Apartments with Washer-DryersClinton Furnished Apartments
Clinton Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Wheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VA
McLean, VASuitland, MDAnnandale, VASpringfield, VAGlenn Dale, MDCoral Hills, MDRavensworth, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American University