6608 Cork Tree Way

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking

Fully updated 2 bedroom and 1 bath private basement condo in Clinton, MD. Conveniently located within minutes of Andrews Air Force Base and many major commuter routes! Features include a great open floor plan with spacious living room, separate dining room and a fully equipped eat-in kitchen that offers tiled floors, beautiful custom cabinets and ample cabinet storage. Two large bedrooms include plenty of closet storage space and lead to a fully updated hall bath with tiled floors and custom tiled shower enclosure. The home also includes a separate living area that would make a great formal dining space, home office or gym and a laundry/storage area with washer/dryer. Tenants have full access to the backyard and plenty of street parking.



$200.00 utility fee!



Contact Eddie at 301-325-9323 for details or to schedule an appointment or email EJohnson@baymgmtgroup.com



Here is the link to apply online:



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/



Good Credit Score required. Any slightly lower scores will be considered on a case by case basis.



No Pets Allowed



