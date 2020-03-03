6208 Glory Red Maple Ct

Amenities

Beautiful RENT-TO-OWN Home in Clinton - Property Id: 183027



Rent or Rent to Own or Purchase this beautiful Home in Clinton MD.



Currently available, this 5 bed 3.5 bath home in the Vineyard community of Clinton.



Walk in and immediately take notice of the Immaculate 3 level Colonial Homes.



Formal living and dining rooms. Gourmet kitchen with island open concept. Luxurious master suite with master bathroom complete with double vanity, soaking tub and separate shower.



This spacious home boasts over 3,200 square feet!



Three of the four bedrooms have walk-in closets.



Upstairs hall bath also has dual sinks. Finished lower level features large bonus room, and tons of storage.



Sun-room leads out to the rear Pave patio. Has attached garage.



The Lot Area is 11,633 SqFt!

