Clinton, MD
4706 Woodelves Way
Last updated July 31 2019 at 9:06 PM

4706 Woodelves Way

4706 Woodelves Way · No Longer Available
Location

4706 Woodelves Way, Clinton, MD 20735

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nestled in a secluded cul-de-sac this 4 bedroom 2 car garge home features a large kitchen with plenty of upgrades. The master bedroom has two closets and a huge bathroom with separate tub and shower. The basement features a full bath, family room, and fitness room.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4706 Woodelves Way have any available units?
4706 Woodelves Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clinton, MD.
What amenities does 4706 Woodelves Way have?
Some of 4706 Woodelves Way's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4706 Woodelves Way currently offering any rent specials?
4706 Woodelves Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4706 Woodelves Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4706 Woodelves Way is pet friendly.
Does 4706 Woodelves Way offer parking?
No, 4706 Woodelves Way does not offer parking.
Does 4706 Woodelves Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4706 Woodelves Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4706 Woodelves Way have a pool?
No, 4706 Woodelves Way does not have a pool.
Does 4706 Woodelves Way have accessible units?
No, 4706 Woodelves Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4706 Woodelves Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4706 Woodelves Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4706 Woodelves Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 4706 Woodelves Way does not have units with air conditioning.
