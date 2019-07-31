4706 Woodelves Way

Amenities

pet friendly 24hr maintenance recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities gym 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Nestled in a secluded cul-de-sac this 4 bedroom 2 car garge home features a large kitchen with plenty of upgrades. The master bedroom has two closets and a huge bathroom with separate tub and shower. The basement features a full bath, family room, and fitness room.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

Contact us to schedule a showing.