808 Sheridan Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly fireplace range

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 02/01/19 SINGLE FAMILY DETACHED CAPE COD - Property Id: 96538



Conveniently located all brick single family home close to MD/DC Line, shopping, and Fort Totten Red Line Metro Station. Boasts front sit on porch, rear cement deck, hardwood floors throughout, expansive window & decorative fireplace in living room, separate dining room, table space kitchen with gas cooking stove & refrigerator. Washer/dryer in basement with ample storage space, unfinished attic space also serves as accommodating storage area. For more information contact Vera McCormick at (301)335-9968.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/96538

Property Id 96538



(RLNE4652727)