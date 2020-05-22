All apartments in Chillum
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

808 Sheridan Street

808 Sheridan Street · No Longer Available
Location

808 Sheridan Street, Chillum, MD 20783
Chillum

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
range
Available 02/01/19 SINGLE FAMILY DETACHED CAPE COD - Property Id: 96538

Conveniently located all brick single family home close to MD/DC Line, shopping, and Fort Totten Red Line Metro Station. Boasts front sit on porch, rear cement deck, hardwood floors throughout, expansive window & decorative fireplace in living room, separate dining room, table space kitchen with gas cooking stove & refrigerator. Washer/dryer in basement with ample storage space, unfinished attic space also serves as accommodating storage area. For more information contact Vera McCormick at (301)335-9968.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 808 Sheridan Street have any available units?
808 Sheridan Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chillum, MD.
What amenities does 808 Sheridan Street have?
Some of 808 Sheridan Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 808 Sheridan Street currently offering any rent specials?
808 Sheridan Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 808 Sheridan Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 808 Sheridan Street is pet friendly.
Does 808 Sheridan Street offer parking?
No, 808 Sheridan Street does not offer parking.
Does 808 Sheridan Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 808 Sheridan Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 808 Sheridan Street have a pool?
No, 808 Sheridan Street does not have a pool.
Does 808 Sheridan Street have accessible units?
No, 808 Sheridan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 808 Sheridan Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 808 Sheridan Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 808 Sheridan Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 808 Sheridan Street does not have units with air conditioning.
