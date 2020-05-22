FABULOUS STUDIO LARGER THAN A 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT! NEW ON THE MARKET. FIRST TIME RENTAL. FEATURING SEPARATE PRIVATE ENTRANCE. SPACIOUS EAT IN KITCHEN WITH DELUXE BRAND NEW APPLIANCES. FULL SIZE PERSONAL WASHER AND DRYER. LARGE LIVING AREA WITH WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE. NEWLY UPDATED FULL BATH. HIGH 8FT CEILINGS. PRIVATE PARKING AND ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED IN RENT. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED NEAR ALL MAJOR HIGHWAYS AND SHOPPING. A MUST SEE!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2001 AMHERST ROAD have any available units?
2001 AMHERST ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chillum, MD.
What amenities does 2001 AMHERST ROAD have?
Some of 2001 AMHERST ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, all utils included, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2001 AMHERST ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
2001 AMHERST ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.