2001 AMHERST ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking

FABULOUS STUDIO LARGER THAN A 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT! NEW ON THE MARKET. FIRST TIME RENTAL. FEATURING SEPARATE PRIVATE ENTRANCE. SPACIOUS EAT IN KITCHEN WITH DELUXE BRAND NEW APPLIANCES. FULL SIZE PERSONAL WASHER AND DRYER. LARGE LIVING AREA WITH WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE. NEWLY UPDATED FULL BATH. HIGH 8FT CEILINGS. PRIVATE PARKING AND ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED IN RENT. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED NEAR ALL MAJOR HIGHWAYS AND SHOPPING. A MUST SEE!