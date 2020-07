Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Incredible expanded and renovated 4 bedroom, 4.5 bath house in Chevy Chase, Living room with fireplace, large office, family room, dining area , 4 season sunroom and 1/2 bath on main floor. Wood Floors throughout. 4 bedrooms, 3 baths on 2nd floor. Carpeted lower level with office and full bath. Attached garage. Owner will provide all landscaping services, gutter cleaning and pest control. House will be available August 19th. No Pets and No smoking.