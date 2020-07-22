Apartment List
194 Apartments for rent in Cheverly, MD with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Cheverly apartment renters looking to save. However, it's important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free m...
Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
8 Units Available
Cheverly
Cheverly Station Apartments
6501 Landover Rd, Cheverly, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,184
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,331
894 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The perfect apartment is waiting for you! At Cheverly Station you will enjoy a great location only minutes from Rte. 50, Baltimore-Washington Parkway and I-495 allowing you to get anywhere in the Washington metro area quickly.
Results within 1 mile of Cheverly
Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
$
31 Units Available
Greater Landover
Verona at Landover Hills
4085 Warner Ave, Landover Hills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,170
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,302
899 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,683
1075 sqft
Boasting an easy commute to D.C., this apartment community's amenities include a pool, a dog park and a gym. The pet-friendly one- to three-bedroom apartment homes are close to I-495 and the Baltimore-Washington Parkway.
Last updated July 22 at 10:39 AM
$
15 Units Available
Phoenix
5802 Annapolis Rd, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,099
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
998 sqft
Conveniently situated near I-495 and Baltimore-Washington Parkway. Spacious 1-2 bedroom apartment homes with breathtaking views of Washington, D.C. Communal amenities include a swimming pool with sundeck, BBQ areas and a fitness center.
Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
6 Units Available
Gateway Gardens Apartments
4203 58th Ave, Bladensburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,498
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,882
838 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in suburban Maryland. Gateway Gardens offers comfort and convenience minutes away from shopping, restaurants, entertainment, Metro bus and Metro rail. A modern apartment that is cable-ready, not to mention a balcony or patio.
Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
2 Units Available
Capital View
4205 58th Avenue, Bladensburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,378
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
With its private wood setting, Capital View may feel secluded, but this quiet community is minutes from shopping, restaurants, entertainment, Metro bus, and Metro rail. This garden community is loaded with value and all the comforts of home.
Results within 5 miles of Cheverly
Last updated July 22 at 06:02 PM
$
13 Units Available
Westchester Tower Rental Apartments
6200 Westchester Park Dr, College Park, MD
Studio
$1,299
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,405
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1289 sqft
Deluxe tower apartments located in a prime College Park location surrounded by an 1,100 acre National Park. Easy access to the University of Maryland and downtown DC. Pool and fitness room. Wheelchair accessible. Pet friendly.
Last updated July 22 at 05:34 PM
$
36 Units Available
Capitol Hill
The Lockwood
1339 E Street Southeast, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,000
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,346
1078 sqft
A community rooted in an iconic neighborhood where history, convenience, and local character come together to offer an engaging lifestyle. Capitol Hill holds an array of treasures.
Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
$
143 Units Available
H Street-NoMa
Avec on H Street
901 H Street Northeast, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,697
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,894
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,725
1024 sqft
Now offering on-property, self-guided tours! Community meets luxury at Avec on H Street, a brand-new apartment community located in the heart of the bustling H Street neighborhood.
Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
$
10 Units Available
East Riverdale
Oak Ridge
5510 Madison St, Riverdale Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,035
475 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
651 sqft
Welcome Home! | Oak Ridge Apartments Important Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: Due to the circumstances surrounding the recent COVID-19 outbreak, our Leasing Office will be closed to the public until further notice.
Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
30 Units Available
Trinidad - Langston
The Hecht Warehouse at Ivy City
1401 New York Ave NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,553
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,751
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
920 sqft
Located within historic Ivy City building. Apartments feature industrial finishes and exposed brick. Community amenities include a pool, business center and billiards table. Right by the National Arboretum, with easy access to New York Avenue.
Last updated July 22 at 05:43 PM
$
11 Units Available
Chillum
Mosaic at Metro
6210 Belcrest Rd, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,695
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,923
1155 sqft
Spacious apartments in an accessible location next to Prince George's Plaza Metro Station. Floor plans feature gourmet kitchens and walk-in closets. Amenities include a swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center. Car parking available.
Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
$
19 Units Available
North College Park
Monument Village at College Park
9122 Baltimore Ave, College Park, MD
Studio
$1,639
685 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,694
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,934
1211 sqft
Enjoy living in a brand-new community in College Park. High-end finishes inside, while amenities include a resort-style pool, a pet spa and a zen garden. Adjacent to University of Maryland College Park.
Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
16 Units Available
Century Summerfield @ Morgan Metro
8100 Gibbs Way, Landover, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,418
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,788
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom units with jaw-dropping details like 9-foot ceilings, granite counters, fireplaces, impressive patio vistas and built-in bookshelves. Enjoy clubhouse with gym, pool and internet cafe. Grill on site.
Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
$
14 Units Available
Suitland-Silver Hill
Capital Crossing
3930 Suitland Rd, Suitland, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,162
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,342
840 sqft
Recently renovated apartments stand out for their spacious floor plans, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Located in the city center with fast access to Washington, D.C. and Fairfax Village.
Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
1 Unit Available
Langley Park
Campus Gardens
2200 Phelps Rd, Langley Park, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
645 sqft
Minutes from I-495 and I-95 along with Downtown Washington, D.C. This pet-friendly community offers larger balconies, wall-to-wall carpeting and a clothes care center in each building. On-site pool and playground within a gated community.
Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
$
9 Units Available
Verona at the Park
5284 Marlboro Pike Suite 303, Capitol Heights, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,217
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
771 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,639
950 sqft
Residents enjoy units with ceiling fan, 2-inch blinds, and garbage disposal. Community includes coffee cafe, dog park, and ample visitor parking. Excellent location for commuters, close to major interstates.
Last updated July 22 at 04:30 PM
$
51 Units Available
Chillum
Lync at Alterra
3420 Toledo Terrace, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
$1,729
656 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,787
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1096 sqft
We designed Lync for people like you. People who are on the go but want a great place to pause. Relax. It's why we've created homes that look as great as they feel. And why we've included amenities that give you space to breathe and enjoy the day.
Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
47 Units Available
Chillum
The Edition
3401 East-West Highway, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
$1,746
606 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,712
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,310
1060 sqft
LEED Silver Design building. Near the college campus. On-site fitness center, outdoor gaming area, yoga room, and pool. Apartments feature hardwood-style floors, stainless steel appliances, and ample storage.
Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
1 Unit Available
Hyattsville House
6000 42nd Avenue, Hyattsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,339
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Hyattsville House enjoys easy access to Washington and Baltimore via the West Hyattsville and Prince George's Plaza stops on the Metro system's Green Line or by MARC commuter rail trains on the Camden Line in the neighboring town of Riverdale Park.
Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
10 Units Available
Fountain Club Apartments
7604 Fontainebleau Dr, New Carrollton, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,435
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
816 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment homes near I-495, I-295, and bus and rail connections. Rentals come with a private balcony or terrace. Community amenities include a gated pool area, clubhouse, and ample parking.
Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
1 Unit Available
Coral Hills
Penn Southern
4113 Southern Ave, Capitol Heights, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nearby Metro Bus and Metro Rail stations make Penn Southern the choice alternative to expensive and cramped city living. Every apartment has a private patio or balcony and a host of other amenities. Close to downtown Washington and Capitol Hill.
Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
15 Units Available
Woodridge - Fort Lincoln
The Jamison
3750 Jamison Street NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,606
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,127
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,617
1083 sqft
The amenities offered at The Jamison are designed to simplify your life. Squeeze in a workout before getting down to business at a co-working nook. Meet friends on the rooftop terrace after getting your shopping done at Costco.
Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
2 Units Available
Chillum
Highview
7004 Highview Ter, Chillum, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,643
979 sqft
A charming place to call home near the Express Metro Bus line, area playgrounds and picnic areas. Apartments feature carpeting, a patio or terrace, and walk-in closets. Cat-friendly. On-site pool and open parking.
Last updated July 22 at 04:30 PM
$
1 Unit Available
Suitland-Silver Hill
Verona at District
5042 Silver Hill Ct, Suitland, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,612
1072 sqft
The Verona at District Heights, a community of apartments in Suitland, MD, is just a short drive from Washington, D.C. Located a short distance from the Suitland Metro.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in specials in Cheverly, MD

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Cheverly apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Cheverly apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

