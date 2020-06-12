/
3 bedroom apartments
119 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Cheverly, MD
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Cheverly
10 Units Available
Cheverly Station Apartments
6501 Landover Rd, Cheverly, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1100 sqft
The perfect apartment is waiting for you! At Cheverly Station you will enjoy a great location only minutes from Rte. 50, Baltimore-Washington Parkway and I-495 allowing you to get anywhere in the Washington metro area quickly.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Cheverly
1 Unit Available
3122 LAKE AVE
3122 Lake Avenue, Cheverly, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
APPLICATION HAS BEEN ACCEPTED BY LANDLORD. Location, Location - The Metro is easy access - almost walking distance. A little over a mile away. Easy access to major highways. This classic 3 Bedroom home has hardwood floors.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Cheverly
1 Unit Available
2800 64TH AVE
2800 64th Avenue, Cheverly, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
NO Showings Through June 18th, while owner is getting unit cleaned and some touch ups. . You can put an application in but must done with only seeing the pictures on line for now. Sorry.
Results within 1 mile of Cheverly
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Greater Landover
25 Units Available
Verona at Landover Hills
4085 Warner Ave, Landover Hills, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,720
1075 sqft
Boasting an easy commute to D.C., this apartment community's amenities include a pool, a dog park and a gym. The pet-friendly one- to three-bedroom apartment homes are close to I-495 and the Baltimore-Washington Parkway.
Last updated June 12 at 06:31pm
23 Units Available
Cheverly Gardens
3554 55th Ave, Hyattsville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
755 sqft
Cheverly Gardens is a 409-unit, garden-style apartment community in Hyattsville, Maryland. Each 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments have been newly renovated with features like fully upgraded kitchens, wood-style flooring, and two-tone paint.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Greater Landover
1 Unit Available
2101 COLUMBIA PLACE
2101 Columbia Place, Landover, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,965
1160 sqft
Lovely three level Townhome in Fairmont Heights. Home boasts three large bedrooms, one and half bathrooms, living room, dining room, kitchen, family room, with hardwood floors throughout.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Greater Landover
1 Unit Available
2211 OREGON AVENUE
2211 Oregon Avenue, Landover, MD
Fully renovated home with carpot also available for sale
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Fairmount Heights
1 Unit Available
5524 K STREET
5524 K Street, Fairmount Heights, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1200 sqft
Enjoy this beautiful home, tucked away minutes from the nation's Capital.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Greater Landover
1 Unit Available
6837 Forest Terrace
6837 Forest Terrace, Landover, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Newly Renovated Townhome for Rent - Don't miss this pristine 2 level, 3 bdrm, 1.
Last updated April 15 at 09:23am
Landover Hills
1 Unit Available
7016 TAYLOR STREET
7016 Taylor Street, Landover Hills, MD
Beautiful Home on the Corner in Sought After Landover Hills. Bigger than it looks. Recently painted. Huge Fenced Backyard, Long Driveway off of street. Plenty of Street Parking. New Windows, Roof and Siding.
Results within 5 miles of Cheverly
Last updated June 12 at 09:02pm
17 Units Available
Heritage Square Apartments
7845 Riverdale Road, New Carrollton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1093 sqft
A charming community with smaller buildings. Located near the Beltway and Route 50. On-site amenities include a pool with a sundeck, play area, basketball court, and daycare facility. Updates throughout.
Last updated June 12 at 06:53pm
East Riverdale
3 Units Available
Prince Georgetown
6272 67th Ct, East Riverdale, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,960
Pet-friendly community with swimming pool, courtyard, picnic areas and tennis courts. Units have private gardens and balcony, washer/dryer and eat-in kitchen. Located just two minutes from the Baltimore-Washington Parkway.
Last updated June 12 at 06:44pm
$
14 Units Available
Westchester Tower Rental Apartments
6200 Westchester Park Dr, College Park, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,965
1618 sqft
Deluxe tower apartments located in a prime College Park location surrounded by an 1,100 acre National Park. Easy access to the University of Maryland and downtown DC. Pool and fitness room. Wheelchair accessible. Pet friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
13 Units Available
Tapestry Largo Station
9300 Lottsford Rd, Largo, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,496
1417 sqft
Luxurious, pet-friendly units with in-unit laundry and patio/balcony offer proximity to the Metro. Enjoy the yoga studio, fitness center, lush courtyards, and community hub. Minutes from Redskin Stadium. Plenty of shopping nearby.
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
Chillum
26 Units Available
3350 At Alterra
3350 Toledo Ter, Hyattsville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1287 sqft
Vibrant apartment complex located minutes away from Arts District Hyattsville. Enjoy convenient in-unit laundry and large walk-in closets. Garage parking. Around-the-clock maintenance services. Cats and dogs welcome.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
89 Units Available
The Villages at Morgan Metro
8251 Ridgefield Blvd, Landover, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,910
1276 sqft
Home can be as relaxing as a walk in the park at The Villages at Morgan Metro. Spectacular and spacious garden and townhomes sit nestled in the lush beauty of more than 180 acres of greenery, trails and outdoor living.
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
$
15 Units Available
Plaza Towers Apartments
6700 Belcrest Rd, Hyattsville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,155
1246 sqft
Located just two blocks from Prince George's Plaza Metro Station. Also close to I-495, I-95 and Baltimore-Washington Parkway. Apartments feature walk-in closets and wall-to-wall carpets. Amenities include an outdoor pool and tennis courts.
Last updated June 12 at 06:56pm
13 Units Available
Hilltop Apartments
5306 85th Ave, New Carrollton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,833
1232 sqft
Sleek, modern interiors. In-unit laundry and walk-in closets, plus e-payments for convenience. Pet-friendly amenities, a playground and a pool. A nearby metro station gets residents to downtown DC in minutes.
Last updated June 12 at 06:29pm
Coral Hills
3 Units Available
Fox Club
1935 Brooks Dr, Capitol Heights, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,002
1043 sqft
A well-maintained, reserved complex, Fox Club has 24-hour maintenance, an alarm system and on-site laundry. There is a pool on the grounds and each apartment has a patio. The kitchens include a garbage disposal.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Suitland-Silver Hill
45 Units Available
The Avanti
6501 Hil Mar Dr, District Heights, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,637
1215 sqft
Newly renovated apartment homes that overlook a creek. The apartment community features a pool, a gym and playgrounds. Easy access to Interstate 495, and close to Richie Station, MGM and the Boulevard Capital Centre.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
7 Units Available
Courts at Walker Mill
6936 Walker Mill Rd, Capitol Heights, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
943 sqft
Courts at Walker Mill are humble apartments with a respectable grounds and an Olympic-sized pool. There is a playground for children, and the studio-esque style apartments have a large feel.
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
9 Units Available
Camden Largo Town Center
9701 Summit Cir, Lake Arbor, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,169
1277 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments located close to some of D.C.'s biggest attractions. All units come with water, cable and internet. In-unit laundry, fireplace, dishwasher and giant walk-in closets.
Last updated June 12 at 09:37pm
$
Capitol Hill
45 Units Available
The Lockwood
1339 E Street Southeast, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$4,754
1379 sqft
A community rooted in an iconic neighborhood where history, convenience, and local character come together to offer an engaging lifestyle. Capitol Hill holds an array of treasures.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Suitland-Silver Hill
14 Units Available
Capital Crossing
3930 Suitland Rd, Suitland, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,671
1080 sqft
Recently renovated apartments stand out for their spacious floor plans, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Located in the city center with fast access to Washington, D.C. and Fairfax Village.
