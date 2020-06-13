Apartment List
/
MD
/
cheverly
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:18 AM

135 Apartments for rent in Cheverly, MD with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Cheverly
11 Units Available
Cheverly Station Apartments
6501 Landover Rd, Cheverly, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,199
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,296
894 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1100 sqft
The perfect apartment is waiting for you! At Cheverly Station you will enjoy a great location only minutes from Rte. 50, Baltimore-Washington Parkway and I-495 allowing you to get anywhere in the Washington metro area quickly.
Results within 1 mile of Cheverly
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Greater Landover
24 Units Available
Verona at Landover Hills
4085 Warner Ave, Landover Hills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,187
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,307
899 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,720
1075 sqft
Boasting an easy commute to D.C., this apartment community's amenities include a pool, a dog park and a gym. The pet-friendly one- to three-bedroom apartment homes are close to I-495 and the Baltimore-Washington Parkway.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
12 Units Available
Gateway Gardens Apartments
4203 58th Ave, Bladensburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,500
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,588
838 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in suburban Maryland. Gateway Gardens offers comfort and convenience minutes away from shopping, restaurants, entertainment, Metro bus and Metro rail. A modern apartment that is cable-ready, not to mention a balcony or patio.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
20 Units Available
Phoenix
5802 Annapolis Rd, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,081
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,434
998 sqft
Conveniently situated near I-495 and Baltimore-Washington Parkway. Spacious 1-2 bedroom apartment homes with breathtaking views of Washington, D.C. Communal amenities include a swimming pool with sundeck, BBQ areas and a fitness center.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Greater Landover
4 Units Available
Kent Village
6707 Hawthorne St, Landover, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,150
597 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
766 sqft
Conveniently located just minutes from Downtown D.C., with a bus stop on-site. Plenty of natural light in the spacious townhome units. Military housing also available.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
Glen Willow Apartments
903 Glen Willow Dr, Seat Pleasant, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
774 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A charming community with plenty of updates. On-site pool, playground and green space. Pets welcomed. All interiors renovated with modern fixtures and appliances. Near area parks and shopping.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
2 Units Available
Capital View
4205 58th Avenue, Bladensburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,386
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,569
720 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
With its private wood setting, Capital View may feel secluded, but this quiet community is minutes from shopping, restaurants, entertainment, Metro bus, and Metro rail. This garden community is loaded with value and all the comforts of home.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Greater Landover
2 Units Available
Pinebrook Apartments
2614 Pinebrook Ave, Landover, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,020
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious, affordable apartments located near Landover's best shopping and dining. Roomy walk-in closets, patio and balcony views and hardwood floors. Laundry and parking on site. Dogs and cats OK.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated March 2 at 10:33am
2 Units Available
Parke Cheverly
3400 55th Ave, Hyattsville, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
851 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Delightful apartment community in a quiet setting just minutes from Cheverly Metro Station, I-495 and Baltimore-Washington Parkway. Apartments feature fully-equipped kitchens and private patios or balconies. Car parking and 24-hour maintenance available.

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Greater Landover
1 Unit Available
2101 COLUMBIA PLACE
2101 Columbia Place, Landover, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,965
1160 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Lovely three level Townhome in Fairmont Heights. Home boasts three large bedrooms, one and half bathrooms, living room, dining room, kitchen, family room, with hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 12

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Greater Landover
1 Unit Available
6837 Forest Terrace
6837 Forest Terrace, Landover, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Newly Renovated Townhome for Rent - Don't miss this pristine 2 level, 3 bdrm, 1.

1 of 37

Last updated April 15 at 09:23am
Landover Hills
1 Unit Available
7016 TAYLOR STREET
7016 Taylor Street, Landover Hills, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,970
1646 sqft
Beautiful Home on the Corner in Sought After Landover Hills. Bigger than it looks. Recently painted. Huge Fenced Backyard, Long Driveway off of street. Plenty of Street Parking. New Windows, Roof and Siding.
Results within 5 miles of Cheverly
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 01:05am
14 Units Available
Hilltop Apartments
5306 85th Ave, New Carrollton, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,338
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,488
904 sqft
Sleek, modern interiors. In-unit laundry and walk-in closets, plus e-payments for convenience. Pet-friendly amenities, a playground and a pool. A nearby metro station gets residents to downtown DC in minutes.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Suitland-Silver Hill
40 Units Available
The Avanti
6501 Hil Mar Dr, District Heights, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,162
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,462
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,637
1215 sqft
Newly renovated apartment homes that overlook a creek. The apartment community features a pool, a gym and playgrounds. Easy access to Interstate 495, and close to Richie Station, MGM and the Boulevard Capital Centre.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
H Street-NoMa
147 Units Available
Avec on H Street
901 H Street Northeast, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,690
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,005
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,781
1007 sqft
Community meets luxury at Avec on H Street, a brand-new apartment community located in the heart of the bustling H Street neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Suitland-Silver Hill
14 Units Available
Capital Crossing
3930 Suitland Rd, Suitland, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,188
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,342
840 sqft
Recently renovated apartments stand out for their spacious floor plans, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Located in the city center with fast access to Washington, D.C. and Fairfax Village.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
77 Units Available
The Villages at Morgan Metro
8251 Ridgefield Blvd, Landover, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,910
1276 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,415
1416 sqft
Home can be as relaxing as a walk in the park at The Villages at Morgan Metro. Spectacular and spacious garden and townhomes sit nestled in the lush beauty of more than 180 acres of greenery, trails and outdoor living.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Chillum
17 Units Available
Avondale Overlook
2400 Queens Chapel Rd, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
$1,235
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1009 sqft
Thoughtfully designed 1-3 bedroom apartments conveniently situated in a thriving neighborhood near West Hyattsville Metro Station. Floor plans feature modern kitchens, walk-in closets and ceramic tile bathrooms. Private balconies available in select apartments.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Suitland-Silver Hill
5 Units Available
Park Greene
2641 Shadyside Ave, Suitland, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,425
552 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located in Suitland, MD near the Suitland Metro. Luxury units feature in-unit laundry, dishwasher, oversized closets and hardwood floors. Tenants have access to pool, parking, playground and more.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Kingman Park
9 Units Available
Bell Capitol Hill
1717 E Capitol St SE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,455
461 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,760
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,390
967 sqft
Bell Capitol Hill offers premium living, with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and modern floor plans. Located near Seattle's highest quality shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
24 Units Available
Century Summerfield @ Morgan Metro
8100 Gibbs Way, Landover, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,485
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,754
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,318
1548 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom units with jaw-dropping details like 9-foot ceilings, granite counters, fireplaces, impressive patio vistas and built-in bookshelves. Enjoy clubhouse with gym, pool and internet cafe. Grill on site.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
Suitland-Silver Hill
2 Units Available
Verona at District
5042 Silver Hill Ct, Suitland, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,163
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,333
910 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Verona at District Heights, a community of apartments in Suitland, MD, is just a short drive from Washington, D.C. Located a short distance from the Suitland Metro.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:10am
Coral Hills
3 Units Available
Fox Club
1935 Brooks Dr, Capitol Heights, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,336
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,522
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,006
1043 sqft
A well-maintained, reserved complex, Fox Club has 24-hour maintenance, an alarm system and on-site laundry. There is a pool on the grounds and each apartment has a patio. The kitchens include a garbage disposal.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
17 Units Available
Lexington Court
5284 Marlboro Pike Suite 303, Capitol Heights, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,210
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
771 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,652
950 sqft
Residents enjoy units with ceiling fan, 2-inch blinds, and garbage disposal. Community includes coffee cafe, dog park, and ample visitor parking. Excellent location for commuters, close to major interstates.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Cheverly, MD

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Cheverly renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Cheverly 2 BedroomsCheverly 3 BedroomsCheverly Apartments with Balcony
Cheverly Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCheverly Apartments with Move-in SpecialsCheverly Apartments with Parking
Cheverly Apartments with Washer-DryerCheverly Dog Friendly ApartmentsCheverly Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDWaldorf, MDLaurel, MD
Wheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDSevern, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDPeppermill Village, MDNorth Laurel, MDNational Harbor, MDBrentwood, MDGambrills, MDFulton, MD
Glenarden, MDFriendship Heights Village, MDHayfield, VARose Hill, VACoral Hills, MDSummerfield, MDSouth Kensington, MDMitchellville, MDCloverly, MDLake Barcroft, VASeverna Park, MDMount Vernon, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia