Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

Fantastic studio basement apartment in Cheverly!



Property highlights



- Newly renovated with new floors and fresh paint throughout

- Upgraded bathroom and kitchen with new appliances

- Washer and Dryer in Unit

- Central heat and air

- Nearby shopping, restaurants and highway for easy commute

- $150/month for utilities including Wi-Fi. Just pay for cable!

- Small pets only with additional deposit/fee



Available Now!



(RLNE5428320)