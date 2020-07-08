803 Charles James Cir

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage hot tub

Available 03/01/20 803 Charles James Circle - Property Id: 211208



Location: 803 Charles James Circle is located in the pet-friendly neighborhood of Oella, on a hill across the river from Old Ellicott City. Wake-up to the sound of birds chirping, and step-out onto the deck to enjoy wooded views while sipping your coffee. Take a short walk along the Patapsco River or along the historic Trolly Trail for coffee, dining, and entertainment in Old Ellicott City. Walk to the local bakery, butcher shop, and farmers market for groceries.



This home is a great venue for entertaining up to 30 guests - with a spacious deck, patio, open floor-plan, additional bathrooms, and excellent parking options. This particular unit features highly-desired colonial-style architecture with kitchen, living room, dining room, breakfast-nook, bathroom, mudroom, and garage on the main floor. There are two wood burning fireplaces in this home. The homeowner lives in the area and is available for repairs, home-upgrade requests, and all other inquiries. Pets are allowed.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/211208

Property Id 211208



(RLNE5494596)