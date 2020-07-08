All apartments in Catonsville
Location

803 Charles James Circle, Catonsville, MD 21043

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
hot tub
Available 03/01/20 803 Charles James Circle - Property Id: 211208

Location: 803 Charles James Circle is located in the pet-friendly neighborhood of Oella, on a hill across the river from Old Ellicott City. Wake-up to the sound of birds chirping, and step-out onto the deck to enjoy wooded views while sipping your coffee. Take a short walk along the Patapsco River or along the historic Trolly Trail for coffee, dining, and entertainment in Old Ellicott City. Walk to the local bakery, butcher shop, and farmers market for groceries.

This home is a great venue for entertaining up to 30 guests - with a spacious deck, patio, open floor-plan, additional bathrooms, and excellent parking options. This particular unit features highly-desired colonial-style architecture with kitchen, living room, dining room, breakfast-nook, bathroom, mudroom, and garage on the main floor. There are two wood burning fireplaces in this home. The homeowner lives in the area and is available for repairs, home-upgrade requests, and all other inquiries. Pets are allowed.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/211208
Property Id 211208

(RLNE5494596)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 803 Charles James Cir have any available units?
803 Charles James Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Catonsville, MD.
How much is rent in Catonsville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Catonsville Rent Report.
What amenities does 803 Charles James Cir have?
Some of 803 Charles James Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 803 Charles James Cir currently offering any rent specials?
803 Charles James Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 803 Charles James Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 803 Charles James Cir is pet friendly.
Does 803 Charles James Cir offer parking?
Yes, 803 Charles James Cir offers parking.
Does 803 Charles James Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 803 Charles James Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 803 Charles James Cir have a pool?
No, 803 Charles James Cir does not have a pool.
Does 803 Charles James Cir have accessible units?
No, 803 Charles James Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 803 Charles James Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 803 Charles James Cir has units with dishwashers.

